9868 Continental Dr.

Huntington Beach Condo! Only 2.5 Miles from Beach/Pier! - Located approximately 2.5 miles from Huntington Beach Pier! This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse is a great place to call home! Well-maintained landscaped front yard, wood laminate and tile floors throughout (no carpet). Spacious living room with closets for storage. Upgraded kitchen, granite counters, owner leaving newer washer/dryer and refrigerator for tenant's use (no warranty). Dining room open to living room and kitchen. Private enclosed patio with direct access to carport. One powder room downstairs. Ample storage space. All bedrooms upstairs plus full bathroom. Fresh paint throughout. This is a great little townhome to call home! This community offers two pools, a playground, basketball court, lush grounds and remodeled Clubhouse. You have one assigned carport parking space with storage, parking permit and a key to the sparkling pools. Ride your bike and be on the Huntington Beach bicycle trail in just a few minutes. Close to shopping, restaurants and the excellent Huntington Beach Schools. Come by and live near the beach! Submit on SMALL pet with pet deposit. Available early February for a 12-month lease term. Call/text Amy Fluent (949) 606-2926 to set up a private showing or email AmyNFluent@gmail.com.



