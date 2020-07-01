All apartments in Huntington Beach
9868 Continental Dr.

Location

9868 Continental Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92646
Adams

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Huntington Beach Condo! Only 2.5 Miles from Beach/Pier! - Located approximately 2.5 miles from Huntington Beach Pier! This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse is a great place to call home! Well-maintained landscaped front yard, wood laminate and tile floors throughout (no carpet). Spacious living room with closets for storage. Upgraded kitchen, granite counters, owner leaving newer washer/dryer and refrigerator for tenant's use (no warranty). Dining room open to living room and kitchen. Private enclosed patio with direct access to carport. One powder room downstairs. Ample storage space. All bedrooms upstairs plus full bathroom. Fresh paint throughout. This is a great little townhome to call home! This community offers two pools, a playground, basketball court, lush grounds and remodeled Clubhouse. You have one assigned carport parking space with storage, parking permit and a key to the sparkling pools. Ride your bike and be on the Huntington Beach bicycle trail in just a few minutes. Close to shopping, restaurants and the excellent Huntington Beach Schools. Come by and live near the beach! Submit on SMALL pet with pet deposit. Available early February for a 12-month lease term. Call/text Amy Fluent (949) 606-2926 to set up a private showing or email AmyNFluent@gmail.com.

(RLNE4627927)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9868 Continental Dr. have any available units?
9868 Continental Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 9868 Continental Dr. have?
Some of 9868 Continental Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9868 Continental Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
9868 Continental Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9868 Continental Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9868 Continental Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 9868 Continental Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 9868 Continental Dr. offers parking.
Does 9868 Continental Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9868 Continental Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9868 Continental Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 9868 Continental Dr. has a pool.
Does 9868 Continental Dr. have accessible units?
No, 9868 Continental Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 9868 Continental Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9868 Continental Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9868 Continental Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9868 Continental Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
