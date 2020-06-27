9848 Continental Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking playground pool

Gorgeous Remodeled 3 Bedrooms 1.5 Bathroom with New Central A/C . These Condos get Hot Upstairs! Light & Bright Floorplan with Smooth Ceilings, Dual Pane Windows & Sliders, Designer Tile Flooring Down Stairs, High Baseboards, Designer Paint, Carpet Upstairs, Newer Light Fixtures and Ceiling Fans, Newer Upgraded Kitchen w/Quartz Countertops & Custom Cabinetry. Newer Gas Stove, Oven, Refrig (not shown in photos) , Microwave and Dishwasher, Recessed Lighting, Complete Remodel was done approx 3 years ago. Kitchen has been redesigned for Extra Counter Space and a Full Sized Kenmore Stackable Washer and Dryer. Newer Bathroom Tub w/Custom Tile Surround, Newer Toilets, Newer Vanity w/ Quartz Counter Tops. Double Door Closets w/Raised Panel Doors Throughout, Master Bedroom Has 2 Large Closets. Lovely Private Back Patio has Tumbled Travertine Tiles and Back Gate to Green Belt and Close By Carport # 209. Association Has 2 Pools and a Tot Lot, Close to Beaches, Shopping and Award Winning Schools. The Unit will be Available Jan 1st after cleaning and New Paint is done. Please no phone calls and just email me for information. Rental application is found in the supplements attached, provide application, proof of funds and credit report via email.