Last updated December 14 2019 at 7:33 AM

9848 Continental Drive

9848 Continental Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9848 Continental Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92646
Adams

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
playground
pool
Gorgeous Remodeled 3 Bedrooms 1.5 Bathroom with New Central A/C . These Condos get Hot Upstairs! Light & Bright Floorplan with Smooth Ceilings, Dual Pane Windows & Sliders, Designer Tile Flooring Down Stairs, High Baseboards, Designer Paint, Carpet Upstairs, Newer Light Fixtures and Ceiling Fans, Newer Upgraded Kitchen w/Quartz Countertops & Custom Cabinetry. Newer Gas Stove, Oven, Refrig (not shown in photos) , Microwave and Dishwasher, Recessed Lighting, Complete Remodel was done approx 3 years ago. Kitchen has been redesigned for Extra Counter Space and a Full Sized Kenmore Stackable Washer and Dryer. Newer Bathroom Tub w/Custom Tile Surround, Newer Toilets, Newer Vanity w/ Quartz Counter Tops. Double Door Closets w/Raised Panel Doors Throughout, Master Bedroom Has 2 Large Closets. Lovely Private Back Patio has Tumbled Travertine Tiles and Back Gate to Green Belt and Close By Carport # 209. Association Has 2 Pools and a Tot Lot, Close to Beaches, Shopping and Award Winning Schools. The Unit will be Available Jan 1st after cleaning and New Paint is done. Please no phone calls and just email me for information. Rental application is found in the supplements attached, provide application, proof of funds and credit report via email.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9848 Continental Drive have any available units?
9848 Continental Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 9848 Continental Drive have?
Some of 9848 Continental Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9848 Continental Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9848 Continental Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9848 Continental Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9848 Continental Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 9848 Continental Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9848 Continental Drive offers parking.
Does 9848 Continental Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9848 Continental Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9848 Continental Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9848 Continental Drive has a pool.
Does 9848 Continental Drive have accessible units?
No, 9848 Continental Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9848 Continental Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9848 Continental Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9848 Continental Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9848 Continental Drive has units with air conditioning.

