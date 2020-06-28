9643 Pettswood Drive

Amenities

Beautifully Remodeled & Upgraded 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Story Upper End Unit in THE BEST Location in the Popular Beach-Close Yorktown Villas Neighborhood with a RARE 2 Car Garage with Roll-Up Door. It Overlooks the Resort-Style Neighborhood Pool & Park. It Features Newer Dual Pane Windows, Custom Blinds, Recessed Lighting, Smooth Ceilings, New Designer Paint, High Baseboards, New Raised Panel Interior Doors, Tile Flooring in Main Living Area, New Bamboo Flooring & Mirrored Closet Doors in all 3 Bedrooms, Ceiling Fans, and New Granite Countertops in Kitchen & Bathrooms. The Beautiful Kitchen Also Boasts New Glass Tile Backsplash, Newer Appliances, Custom Cabinetry, and a Walk-In Pantry with Etched Glass Door. Large Inviting Patio is Great for Outdoor Relaxation & Entertaining. Custom Entry Door Opens to the Great-Room Style Living Room & Dining Room that is Open to Kitchen. Both Bathrooms have Newer Vanities, Fixtures, Mirrors, Granite Counters, Tile Surrounds (Shower in Master & Tub/Shower Combo in Hall Bath). Inside Laundry for Full-Size Appliances. Gorgeous Unit with Great Views & Wonderful Ocean Breezes Only 2.5 Miles to the Beach. Close to Shopping, Restaurants, and Excellent Huntington Beach Schools. Note: property is unfurnished, photos from previous tenant