Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
9643 Pettswood Drive
Last updated October 18 2019 at 12:12 AM

9643 Pettswood Drive

9643 Pettswood Drive · No Longer Available
Huntington Beach
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

9643 Pettswood Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92646
Adams

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully Remodeled & Upgraded 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Story Upper End Unit in THE BEST Location in the Popular Beach-Close Yorktown Villas Neighborhood with a RARE 2 Car Garage with Roll-Up Door. It Overlooks the Resort-Style Neighborhood Pool & Park. It Features Newer Dual Pane Windows, Custom Blinds, Recessed Lighting, Smooth Ceilings, New Designer Paint, High Baseboards, New Raised Panel Interior Doors, Tile Flooring in Main Living Area, New Bamboo Flooring & Mirrored Closet Doors in all 3 Bedrooms, Ceiling Fans, and New Granite Countertops in Kitchen & Bathrooms. The Beautiful Kitchen Also Boasts New Glass Tile Backsplash, Newer Appliances, Custom Cabinetry, and a Walk-In Pantry with Etched Glass Door. Large Inviting Patio is Great for Outdoor Relaxation & Entertaining. Custom Entry Door Opens to the Great-Room Style Living Room & Dining Room that is Open to Kitchen. Both Bathrooms have Newer Vanities, Fixtures, Mirrors, Granite Counters, Tile Surrounds (Shower in Master & Tub/Shower Combo in Hall Bath). Inside Laundry for Full-Size Appliances. Gorgeous Unit with Great Views & Wonderful Ocean Breezes Only 2.5 Miles to the Beach. Close to Shopping, Restaurants, and Excellent Huntington Beach Schools. Note: property is unfurnished, photos from previous tenant

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9643 Pettswood Drive have any available units?
9643 Pettswood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 9643 Pettswood Drive have?
Some of 9643 Pettswood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9643 Pettswood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9643 Pettswood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9643 Pettswood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9643 Pettswood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 9643 Pettswood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9643 Pettswood Drive offers parking.
Does 9643 Pettswood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9643 Pettswood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9643 Pettswood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9643 Pettswood Drive has a pool.
Does 9643 Pettswood Drive have accessible units?
No, 9643 Pettswood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9643 Pettswood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9643 Pettswood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9643 Pettswood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9643 Pettswood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
