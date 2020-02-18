All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated February 1 2020 at 8:23 PM

9561 Rockpoint Drive

9561 Rockpoint Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9561 Rockpoint Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Highly sought after located in the Southeast neighborhood of Huntington Beach, CA 92646. This 1,831 square foot house features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. If you have been looking for a pool home in HB, look no further. Sliding doors off the family room leads to the beautiful pool and spa backyard. Beautiful upgraded kitchen. Bike to the beach and nearby schools. Nearby schools include John H. Eader Elementary School, Brethren Christian Jr/sr High and Edison High School. This is a must see property to appreciate the comfort. This home is located near Seeley Park, Eader Park and Gisler Park.....come, see it yourself and fall in love!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9561 Rockpoint Drive have any available units?
9561 Rockpoint Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 9561 Rockpoint Drive have?
Some of 9561 Rockpoint Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9561 Rockpoint Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9561 Rockpoint Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9561 Rockpoint Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9561 Rockpoint Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 9561 Rockpoint Drive offer parking?
No, 9561 Rockpoint Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9561 Rockpoint Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9561 Rockpoint Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9561 Rockpoint Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9561 Rockpoint Drive has a pool.
Does 9561 Rockpoint Drive have accessible units?
No, 9561 Rockpoint Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9561 Rockpoint Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9561 Rockpoint Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9561 Rockpoint Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9561 Rockpoint Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
