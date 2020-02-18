9561 Rockpoint Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

Highly sought after located in the Southeast neighborhood of Huntington Beach, CA 92646. This 1,831 square foot house features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. If you have been looking for a pool home in HB, look no further. Sliding doors off the family room leads to the beautiful pool and spa backyard. Beautiful upgraded kitchen. Bike to the beach and nearby schools. Nearby schools include John H. Eader Elementary School, Brethren Christian Jr/sr High and Edison High School. This is a must see property to appreciate the comfort. This home is located near Seeley Park, Eader Park and Gisler Park.....come, see it yourself and fall in love!!!!