Welcome to the beautiful Yorktown Villas. This upper level unit with no one living below. Boast Granite countertops in bathroom and kitchen. Bright sunny home with terrific balcony for outdoor enjoyment. Home is clean, well maintained and move in ready. Unit comes with carport and 1 keyed laundry room shared between 4 units. Association pool and playground. All of this in a terrific ocean close area. Award winning schools included.