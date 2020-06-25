9411 Castlegate Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Come and see our fresh new look! Just finished a few month's work remodeling the upstairs bathroom, installing new siding, a new TREX front porch and a complete exterior paint job! Two miles to the beach and just around the corner from Sowers Middle School. Updated home with an added enclosed patio/sun room. Remodeled upstairs bathroom creates a "beach" feel. Long driveway and 31' of RV parking space! 6-year old roof, newer vinyl laminate flooring looks great with recently painted pale gray walls, remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Recessed LED lighting added in kitchen. New TREX porch in front. Newer beveled glass front door and new doors inside, too! Good-sized master with large walk-in closet. Ceilings have been scraped (no asbestos!). Marble fireplace in living room. Newer epoxy on floor of covered 19' X 9' patio/sun room. Newer kitchen cabinets and appliances and refrigerator stays. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Updated closets with custom organizers. Newer carpeting on the stairs. Two large storage/tool sheds. Quiet interior tract location in beautiful Century Shores. No Mello-Roos and no HOA payments! Close to shopping, parks, restaurants...and did I say "the beach?" Room for swimming pool! Cape Cod style in Huntington Beach!