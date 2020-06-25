All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 9411 Castlegate Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
9411 Castlegate Drive
Last updated August 13 2019 at 3:27 AM

9411 Castlegate Drive

9411 Castlegate Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9411 Castlegate Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Come and see our fresh new look! Just finished a few month's work remodeling the upstairs bathroom, installing new siding, a new TREX front porch and a complete exterior paint job! Two miles to the beach and just around the corner from Sowers Middle School. Updated home with an added enclosed patio/sun room. Remodeled upstairs bathroom creates a "beach" feel. Long driveway and 31' of RV parking space! 6-year old roof, newer vinyl laminate flooring looks great with recently painted pale gray walls, remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Recessed LED lighting added in kitchen. New TREX porch in front. Newer beveled glass front door and new doors inside, too! Good-sized master with large walk-in closet. Ceilings have been scraped (no asbestos!). Marble fireplace in living room. Newer epoxy on floor of covered 19' X 9' patio/sun room. Newer kitchen cabinets and appliances and refrigerator stays. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Updated closets with custom organizers. Newer carpeting on the stairs. Two large storage/tool sheds. Quiet interior tract location in beautiful Century Shores. No Mello-Roos and no HOA payments! Close to shopping, parks, restaurants...and did I say "the beach?" Room for swimming pool! Cape Cod style in Huntington Beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9411 Castlegate Drive have any available units?
9411 Castlegate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 9411 Castlegate Drive have?
Some of 9411 Castlegate Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9411 Castlegate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9411 Castlegate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9411 Castlegate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9411 Castlegate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 9411 Castlegate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9411 Castlegate Drive offers parking.
Does 9411 Castlegate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9411 Castlegate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9411 Castlegate Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9411 Castlegate Drive has a pool.
Does 9411 Castlegate Drive have accessible units?
No, 9411 Castlegate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9411 Castlegate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9411 Castlegate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9411 Castlegate Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9411 Castlegate Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Surfside Villas
7795 Neptune Dr
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Knolls
312 Nashville Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles