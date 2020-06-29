All apartments in Huntington Beach
9192 Heatherton Circle

Location

9192 Heatherton Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully Upgraded GlenMar West Single Story Home! This Beach-Close Home Features 4 Bd, 2 Ba, 1,720 Sq Feet all on One Level. This Home is Situated in a Quiet Cul-De-Sac in this Highly Desired Neighborhood. Central A/C & Heating System, Dual Pane Windows, Skylights, Ceiling Fans, Crown Molding, Wood Laminate & Tile Flooring. Completely Remodeled Chef's Kitchen w/Recessed Lighting, Granite Countertops & Backsplash, Custom Cabinetry w/Pull-Outs, Stainless Appliances, & Built-In 38-Bottle Wine Fridge. Park-Like Backyard with Large Covered Patio, Newer Fence, and Landscaping. R.V. access possible. It is Close to the Beach, Pier, New Pacific City, Shopping, Dining, Entertainment, & All Outstanding Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9192 Heatherton Circle have any available units?
9192 Heatherton Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 9192 Heatherton Circle have?
Some of 9192 Heatherton Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9192 Heatherton Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9192 Heatherton Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9192 Heatherton Circle pet-friendly?
No, 9192 Heatherton Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 9192 Heatherton Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9192 Heatherton Circle offers parking.
Does 9192 Heatherton Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9192 Heatherton Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9192 Heatherton Circle have a pool?
No, 9192 Heatherton Circle does not have a pool.
Does 9192 Heatherton Circle have accessible units?
No, 9192 Heatherton Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9192 Heatherton Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9192 Heatherton Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 9192 Heatherton Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9192 Heatherton Circle has units with air conditioning.

