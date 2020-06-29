9192 Heatherton Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautifully Upgraded GlenMar West Single Story Home! This Beach-Close Home Features 4 Bd, 2 Ba, 1,720 Sq Feet all on One Level. This Home is Situated in a Quiet Cul-De-Sac in this Highly Desired Neighborhood. Central A/C & Heating System, Dual Pane Windows, Skylights, Ceiling Fans, Crown Molding, Wood Laminate & Tile Flooring. Completely Remodeled Chef's Kitchen w/Recessed Lighting, Granite Countertops & Backsplash, Custom Cabinetry w/Pull-Outs, Stainless Appliances, & Built-In 38-Bottle Wine Fridge. Park-Like Backyard with Large Covered Patio, Newer Fence, and Landscaping. R.V. access possible. It is Close to the Beach, Pier, New Pacific City, Shopping, Dining, Entertainment, & All Outstanding Schools.