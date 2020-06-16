All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like
918 Main Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
918 Main Street
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:58 AM

918 Main Street

918 Main Street · (949) 533-8018
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

918 Main Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, Location, Location! Enjoy living in this 2 Bedroom, 2 FULL Bath apartment in Downtown Huntington Beach, Surf City USA! It will feel like you are on vacation everyday living so close to Historic Downtown Main Street with it's shopping, restaurants, Tuesday night street fair, the local beaches, Lake Park and the new Pacific City shopping complex! Apartment amenities include new "wood-look" vinyl laminate floors, new carpet in both bedrooms, new paint throughout, lots of natural light and a 1-car garage with alley access. Call Huntington Beach Realty Co-Listing Agents, Kim Bolen-Myszka at (949) 533-8018 or Bob Bolen at (714) 325-6866 for more information or to set-up a showing appointment. Office: (714) 960-8541. Thank You!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 918 Main Street have any available units?
918 Main Street has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 918 Main Street have?
Some of 918 Main Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 918 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
918 Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 918 Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 918 Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 918 Main Street does offer parking.
Does 918 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 918 Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 Main Street have a pool?
No, 918 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 918 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 918 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 918 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 918 Main Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 918 Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 918 Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Huntington Continental
17101 Springdale St
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 BedroomsHuntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly PlacesHuntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwestYorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-FullertonUniversity of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles