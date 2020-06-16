918 Main Street.

Amenities

dishwasher garage carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range Property Amenities parking garage

Location, Location, Location! Enjoy living in this 2 Bedroom, 2 FULL Bath apartment in Downtown Huntington Beach, Surf City USA! It will feel like you are on vacation everyday living so close to Historic Downtown Main Street with it's shopping, restaurants, Tuesday night street fair, the local beaches, Lake Park and the new Pacific City shopping complex! Apartment amenities include new "wood-look" vinyl laminate floors, new carpet in both bedrooms, new paint throughout, lots of natural light and a 1-car garage with alley access. Call Huntington Beach Realty Co-Listing Agents, Kim Bolen-Myszka at (949) 533-8018 or Bob Bolen at (714) 325-6866 for more information or to set-up a showing appointment. Office: (714) 960-8541. Thank You!