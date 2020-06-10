9121 Mahalo Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beach Living at it's Finest!

Just 1 Block to the Beach, this Executive Style House has all the upgrades and amenities you could desire!



Nestled back in a quiet established neighborhood, this home has been fully remodeled and customized from top to bottom! Cozy living room with classic wood framed windows and tile wood floors opens to formal dining room. Brand New Kitchen with new custom cabinets, new quartz counters, new light fixtures, garden window, all new appliances and so much more! Floor to ceiling pantry provides ample storage! Kitchen opens to spacious second living room with elegant glass stone fireplace, charming bay window and French Doors leading to fully landscaped backyard!



3 spacious bedrooms with large picturesque windows and generous closets with mirror closet doors. Master Bedroom has private bathroom with extra closet. Built in linen closet upstairs. Brand new carpet in all the bedrooms! Fresh designer paint throughout!



Separate laundry room and private guest half bath downstairs. Energy saving Washer and Dryer included.

Attached 2 car garage with built in storage.



Professionally cleaned and ready for you to move in!