Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
9121 Mahalo Drive
Last updated March 13 2020 at 2:11 AM

9121 Mahalo Drive

9121 Mahalo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9121 Mahalo Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beach Living at it's Finest!
Just 1 Block to the Beach, this Executive Style House has all the upgrades and amenities you could desire!

Nestled back in a quiet established neighborhood, this home has been fully remodeled and customized from top to bottom! Cozy living room with classic wood framed windows and tile wood floors opens to formal dining room. Brand New Kitchen with new custom cabinets, new quartz counters, new light fixtures, garden window, all new appliances and so much more! Floor to ceiling pantry provides ample storage! Kitchen opens to spacious second living room with elegant glass stone fireplace, charming bay window and French Doors leading to fully landscaped backyard!

3 spacious bedrooms with large picturesque windows and generous closets with mirror closet doors. Master Bedroom has private bathroom with extra closet. Built in linen closet upstairs. Brand new carpet in all the bedrooms! Fresh designer paint throughout!

Separate laundry room and private guest half bath downstairs. Energy saving Washer and Dryer included.
Attached 2 car garage with built in storage.

Professionally cleaned and ready for you to move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9121 Mahalo Drive have any available units?
9121 Mahalo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 9121 Mahalo Drive have?
Some of 9121 Mahalo Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9121 Mahalo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9121 Mahalo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9121 Mahalo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9121 Mahalo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 9121 Mahalo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9121 Mahalo Drive offers parking.
Does 9121 Mahalo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9121 Mahalo Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9121 Mahalo Drive have a pool?
No, 9121 Mahalo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9121 Mahalo Drive have accessible units?
No, 9121 Mahalo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9121 Mahalo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9121 Mahalo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9121 Mahalo Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9121 Mahalo Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
