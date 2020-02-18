All apartments in Huntington Beach
8691 Hastings Circle

8691 Hastings Circle · No Longer Available
Location

8691 Hastings Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This Single story home is located on a desirable cul-de-sac welcoming neighbors. Its spacious and enclosed backyard is perfect for entertaining all year long with as the outdoor patio that is covered with lovely trellises for shade. The Kitchen has been beautifully expanded and includes a spacious breakfast bar with extra large pantry. This bright and open floorplan includes an Oversized living room that opens to dining area with direct acces through sliding door, to expansive backyard. Washer and dryer hookups are available in garage. Great neighborhood with close freeway access. Submit pets, additional $100/month. Available for move in April 8, 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8691 Hastings Circle have any available units?
8691 Hastings Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 8691 Hastings Circle have?
Some of 8691 Hastings Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8691 Hastings Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8691 Hastings Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8691 Hastings Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 8691 Hastings Circle is pet friendly.
Does 8691 Hastings Circle offer parking?
Yes, 8691 Hastings Circle offers parking.
Does 8691 Hastings Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8691 Hastings Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8691 Hastings Circle have a pool?
No, 8691 Hastings Circle does not have a pool.
Does 8691 Hastings Circle have accessible units?
No, 8691 Hastings Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8691 Hastings Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 8691 Hastings Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8691 Hastings Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 8691 Hastings Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
