8691 Hastings Circle

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This Single story home is located on a desirable cul-de-sac welcoming neighbors. Its spacious and enclosed backyard is perfect for entertaining all year long with as the outdoor patio that is covered with lovely trellises for shade. The Kitchen has been beautifully expanded and includes a spacious breakfast bar with extra large pantry. This bright and open floorplan includes an Oversized living room that opens to dining area with direct acces through sliding door, to expansive backyard. Washer and dryer hookups are available in garage. Great neighborhood with close freeway access. Submit pets, additional $100/month. Available for move in April 8, 2019