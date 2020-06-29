All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:15 AM

8542 Windlass Drive

8542 Windlass Drive · (949) 464-7653
Location

8542 Windlass Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,850

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2199 sqft

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom, 3 bath single family home with 3 car garage. Large floorplan includes 2 living rooms, large dining room, open kitchen and fireplace in main living room. Private, light and bright home with windows opening to beautifully manicured front and back yards. Downstairs bedroom perfect for home office or guest room. Bright and expansive master bedroom with ensuite bath and large closets. A quiet street in the La Cuesta tract centrally located. 2 miles to Huntington Beach, close to PCH, beaches, harbors and the 405 freeway. Walking distance to nearby Lagenbeck and Whitesails park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8542 Windlass Drive have any available units?
8542 Windlass Drive has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 8542 Windlass Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8542 Windlass Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8542 Windlass Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8542 Windlass Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 8542 Windlass Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8542 Windlass Drive offers parking.
Does 8542 Windlass Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8542 Windlass Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8542 Windlass Drive have a pool?
No, 8542 Windlass Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8542 Windlass Drive have accessible units?
No, 8542 Windlass Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8542 Windlass Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8542 Windlass Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8542 Windlass Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8542 Windlass Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
