8542 Windlass Drive

Amenities

garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom, 3 bath single family home with 3 car garage. Large floorplan includes 2 living rooms, large dining room, open kitchen and fireplace in main living room. Private, light and bright home with windows opening to beautifully manicured front and back yards. Downstairs bedroom perfect for home office or guest room. Bright and expansive master bedroom with ensuite bath and large closets. A quiet street in the La Cuesta tract centrally located. 2 miles to Huntington Beach, close to PCH, beaches, harbors and the 405 freeway. Walking distance to nearby Lagenbeck and Whitesails park.