Last updated May 2 2019 at 5:43 PM

8532 Topside Circle

8532 Topside Circle · No Longer Available
Location

8532 Topside Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful home in a highly desirable Huntington Beach neighborhood. Located in a cul-de-sac just steps away from a park! Main Floor Bedroom and a full guest bath on the lower level as well. Master Bedroom and two secondary bedrooms upstairs. Newly installed flooring in the Formal living room, Dining Room, and Family Room! Family Room is open to the kitchen. Kitchen features Granite Counter tops, a breakfast nook-eat in area, and large enough space for a free standing island, should you choose to put one in! Large 3 car garage with washer/dryer hookups and access to the yard. Spacious home and just a short bike ride to the beach! Small pet may be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8532 Topside Circle have any available units?
8532 Topside Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 8532 Topside Circle have?
Some of 8532 Topside Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8532 Topside Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8532 Topside Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8532 Topside Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 8532 Topside Circle is pet friendly.
Does 8532 Topside Circle offer parking?
Yes, 8532 Topside Circle offers parking.
Does 8532 Topside Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8532 Topside Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8532 Topside Circle have a pool?
No, 8532 Topside Circle does not have a pool.
Does 8532 Topside Circle have accessible units?
No, 8532 Topside Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8532 Topside Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 8532 Topside Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8532 Topside Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 8532 Topside Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
