8532 Topside Circle

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly garage microwave range

Wonderful home in a highly desirable Huntington Beach neighborhood. Located in a cul-de-sac just steps away from a park! Main Floor Bedroom and a full guest bath on the lower level as well. Master Bedroom and two secondary bedrooms upstairs. Newly installed flooring in the Formal living room, Dining Room, and Family Room! Family Room is open to the kitchen. Kitchen features Granite Counter tops, a breakfast nook-eat in area, and large enough space for a free standing island, should you choose to put one in! Large 3 car garage with washer/dryer hookups and access to the yard. Spacious home and just a short bike ride to the beach! Small pet may be considered.