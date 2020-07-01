8482 Mariners Cove Drive

Amenities

Welcome to Mariners Cove and all this gated community has to offer! You can play tennis, swim in one of the pools, relax in the spa, unwind in the sauna or just enjoy your own private patio. This is a great location with the beach, downtown HB and Pacific City just a short bike ride (or walk) away. This townhouse has 2 large bedrooms and a full bath with tub upstairs, plus a half bath downstairs. A single car garage with storage and a work bench is located directly behind the patio.The kitchen and upstairs bathroom have been recently remodeled with new kitchen appliances, cabinets, counters, sinks and hardware. The tub and separate shower have been reglazed and the shower door upgraded. There is lovely and easy to maintain luxury vinyl planking throughout the downstairs and in the upstairs bathroom. And the refrigerator, washer and dryer are included.