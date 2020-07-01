All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated August 7 2019 at 11:46 AM

8482 Mariners Cove Drive

8482 Mariners Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8482 Mariners Cove Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Welcome to Mariners Cove and all this gated community has to offer! You can play tennis, swim in one of the pools, relax in the spa, unwind in the sauna or just enjoy your own private patio. This is a great location with the beach, downtown HB and Pacific City just a short bike ride (or walk) away. This townhouse has 2 large bedrooms and a full bath with tub upstairs, plus a half bath downstairs. A single car garage with storage and a work bench is located directly behind the patio.The kitchen and upstairs bathroom have been recently remodeled with new kitchen appliances, cabinets, counters, sinks and hardware. The tub and separate shower have been reglazed and the shower door upgraded. There is lovely and easy to maintain luxury vinyl planking throughout the downstairs and in the upstairs bathroom. And the refrigerator, washer and dryer are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8482 Mariners Cove Drive have any available units?
8482 Mariners Cove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 8482 Mariners Cove Drive have?
Some of 8482 Mariners Cove Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8482 Mariners Cove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8482 Mariners Cove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8482 Mariners Cove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8482 Mariners Cove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 8482 Mariners Cove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8482 Mariners Cove Drive offers parking.
Does 8482 Mariners Cove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8482 Mariners Cove Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8482 Mariners Cove Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8482 Mariners Cove Drive has a pool.
Does 8482 Mariners Cove Drive have accessible units?
No, 8482 Mariners Cove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8482 Mariners Cove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8482 Mariners Cove Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8482 Mariners Cove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8482 Mariners Cove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
