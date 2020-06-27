8431 Polder Circle

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nicely Remodeled Home in Northeast Huntington Beach - Located on a quiet cul-de-sac is this nicely remodeled home in the Northeast area of Huntington Beach. Spacious front and rear yard provides a perfect environment for the outdoor garden enthusiast. Nice open floor plan, beautiful wood laminate flooring, new kitchen appliances, plenty of counter top space, and a stone gas fireplace really does make this home an ideal place to rest. Plus, air conditioning to ensure cool summer months! A bedroom that has been converted to an office, a spacious second bedroom and nice size master bedroom with large walk-in closet covers everything you may need. Conveniently located near Bella Terra Shopping Center, Golden West College, Huntington Beach Pier and beaches. Easy access to Orange County major freeways. Location, surf and sand aside, Huntington Beach encourages other ways to explore its stunning coastline and rich surf heritage. Plus, its central location in Southern California makes it an ideal hub to experience the regions top attractions.



(RLNE5047020)