All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 8431 Polder Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
8431 Polder Circle
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

8431 Polder Circle

8431 Polder Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8431 Polder Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Newland

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nicely Remodeled Home in Northeast Huntington Beach - Located on a quiet cul-de-sac is this nicely remodeled home in the Northeast area of Huntington Beach. Spacious front and rear yard provides a perfect environment for the outdoor garden enthusiast. Nice open floor plan, beautiful wood laminate flooring, new kitchen appliances, plenty of counter top space, and a stone gas fireplace really does make this home an ideal place to rest. Plus, air conditioning to ensure cool summer months! A bedroom that has been converted to an office, a spacious second bedroom and nice size master bedroom with large walk-in closet covers everything you may need. Conveniently located near Bella Terra Shopping Center, Golden West College, Huntington Beach Pier and beaches. Easy access to Orange County major freeways. Location, surf and sand aside, Huntington Beach encourages other ways to explore its stunning coastline and rich surf heritage. Plus, its central location in Southern California makes it an ideal hub to experience the regions top attractions.

(RLNE5047020)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8431 Polder Circle have any available units?
8431 Polder Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 8431 Polder Circle have?
Some of 8431 Polder Circle's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8431 Polder Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8431 Polder Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8431 Polder Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 8431 Polder Circle is pet friendly.
Does 8431 Polder Circle offer parking?
No, 8431 Polder Circle does not offer parking.
Does 8431 Polder Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8431 Polder Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8431 Polder Circle have a pool?
No, 8431 Polder Circle does not have a pool.
Does 8431 Polder Circle have accessible units?
No, 8431 Polder Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8431 Polder Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 8431 Polder Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8431 Polder Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8431 Polder Circle has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Vista
21551 Brookhurst St
Huntington Beach, CA 92646
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles