Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8311 Manifesto Circle

Location

8311 Manifesto Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This large, updated and beautiful townhome in a very quiet community is now available for a lucky tenant. Set against a verdant greenbelt in the Huntington Viewpoint complex, this executive style home features luxury, privacy and a feeling of tranquility. Pass through the gated entry into your very own beach hideaway and enjoy all this home in paradise offers. From the direct access two car garage you enter into the former laundry room that is now equipped with shelves for additional storage areas. The living and dining rooms are bright and spacious, large family room has a brick fireplace. Gorgeous laminate flooring is featured throughout the entire ground floor. There is an updated powder room downstairs. The remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances (refrigerator included), granite counters and lots of cabinets looks out to the greenbelt and super low maintenance back yard. Synthetic turf, concrete patios, storage shed and a gate leading to the greenbelt areas complete this respite from the bustle of everyday life. Large master suite with remodeled bath featuring double sinks and a huge roman style soaking tub also adjoins the cedar lined laundry area and a massive closet converted from the fourth bedroom. There are two other upstairs bedrooms with one having the same laminate flooring as the downstairs. The hall bath upstairs has been remodeled as well. The complex has a pool and spa and is near shopping, dining and transit. Be sure to see this one before it's gone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8311 Manifesto Circle have any available units?
8311 Manifesto Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 8311 Manifesto Circle have?
Some of 8311 Manifesto Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8311 Manifesto Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8311 Manifesto Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8311 Manifesto Circle pet-friendly?
No, 8311 Manifesto Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 8311 Manifesto Circle offer parking?
Yes, 8311 Manifesto Circle does offer parking.
Does 8311 Manifesto Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8311 Manifesto Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8311 Manifesto Circle have a pool?
Yes, 8311 Manifesto Circle has a pool.
Does 8311 Manifesto Circle have accessible units?
No, 8311 Manifesto Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8311 Manifesto Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 8311 Manifesto Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8311 Manifesto Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 8311 Manifesto Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
