8311 Manifesto Circle

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

This large, updated and beautiful townhome in a very quiet community is now available for a lucky tenant. Set against a verdant greenbelt in the Huntington Viewpoint complex, this executive style home features luxury, privacy and a feeling of tranquility. Pass through the gated entry into your very own beach hideaway and enjoy all this home in paradise offers. From the direct access two car garage you enter into the former laundry room that is now equipped with shelves for additional storage areas. The living and dining rooms are bright and spacious, large family room has a brick fireplace. Gorgeous laminate flooring is featured throughout the entire ground floor. There is an updated powder room downstairs. The remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances (refrigerator included), granite counters and lots of cabinets looks out to the greenbelt and super low maintenance back yard. Synthetic turf, concrete patios, storage shed and a gate leading to the greenbelt areas complete this respite from the bustle of everyday life. Large master suite with remodeled bath featuring double sinks and a huge roman style soaking tub also adjoins the cedar lined laundry area and a massive closet converted from the fourth bedroom. There are two other upstairs bedrooms with one having the same laminate flooring as the downstairs. The hall bath upstairs has been remodeled as well. The complex has a pool and spa and is near shopping, dining and transit. Be sure to see this one before it's gone.