All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 8211 SANDCOVE CIRCLE#203.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
8211 SANDCOVE CIRCLE#203
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:32 AM

8211 SANDCOVE CIRCLE#203

8211 Sandcove Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8211 Sandcove Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
game room
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Huntington Beach - 2 Bed + Loft for Lease in Seabridge Village - Just 1 Mile to Beach - Beautiful Seabridge Village 2 bedroom plus Loft, condo for lease in Huntington Beach. This spacious home features New Luxury Vinyl plank flooring in the kitchen, living room, and 2 bathrooms, New carpet in the 2 bedrooms and loft, New Paint thru-out, cathedral ceilings, fireplace in the living room, spiral staircase leads to the loft is great for an office, or TV/game room, both bedrooms are very spacious, with new window treatments, Kitchen includes a gas stove, and hood vent, dishwasher, tiled counter tops, nook area, private balcony is excellent for entertaining, and overlooks the lush landscaped grounds with running streams and water falls. Washer/dryer included. Enjoy the community pools, spas, tennis courts, dog park, gated community, and walk to shopping, restaurants, and only one mile to the beach. Includes a 1 car fully enclosed garage with remote

A small pet may be negotiable with extra deposit.

To Qualify:
Must be willing to take possession within 21 days or sooner.
Must have good credit.
Income should exceed $8100 per month.

For more information, or to schedule a showing:
714.378.1418 ext.11

Thank you for looking.

Although we try to assure accuracy, we will not be held responsible for typographical or photo errors.

(RLNE5295579)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8211 SANDCOVE CIRCLE#203 have any available units?
8211 SANDCOVE CIRCLE#203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 8211 SANDCOVE CIRCLE#203 have?
Some of 8211 SANDCOVE CIRCLE#203's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8211 SANDCOVE CIRCLE#203 currently offering any rent specials?
8211 SANDCOVE CIRCLE#203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8211 SANDCOVE CIRCLE#203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8211 SANDCOVE CIRCLE#203 is pet friendly.
Does 8211 SANDCOVE CIRCLE#203 offer parking?
Yes, 8211 SANDCOVE CIRCLE#203 offers parking.
Does 8211 SANDCOVE CIRCLE#203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8211 SANDCOVE CIRCLE#203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8211 SANDCOVE CIRCLE#203 have a pool?
Yes, 8211 SANDCOVE CIRCLE#203 has a pool.
Does 8211 SANDCOVE CIRCLE#203 have accessible units?
No, 8211 SANDCOVE CIRCLE#203 does not have accessible units.
Does 8211 SANDCOVE CIRCLE#203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8211 SANDCOVE CIRCLE#203 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8211 SANDCOVE CIRCLE#203 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8211 SANDCOVE CIRCLE#203 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Continental
17101 Springdale St
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Knolls
312 Nashville Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Huntington Manor
19161 Delaware St
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Whiffle Tree Apartment Homes
6200 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsHuntington Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Apartments
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown
Garfield

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles