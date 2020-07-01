8211 SANDCOVE CIRCLE#203

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher dogs allowed garage pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park game room parking pool garage tennis court

Huntington Beach - 2 Bed + Loft for Lease in Seabridge Village - Just 1 Mile to Beach - Beautiful Seabridge Village 2 bedroom plus Loft, condo for lease in Huntington Beach. This spacious home features New Luxury Vinyl plank flooring in the kitchen, living room, and 2 bathrooms, New carpet in the 2 bedrooms and loft, New Paint thru-out, cathedral ceilings, fireplace in the living room, spiral staircase leads to the loft is great for an office, or TV/game room, both bedrooms are very spacious, with new window treatments, Kitchen includes a gas stove, and hood vent, dishwasher, tiled counter tops, nook area, private balcony is excellent for entertaining, and overlooks the lush landscaped grounds with running streams and water falls. Washer/dryer included. Enjoy the community pools, spas, tennis courts, dog park, gated community, and walk to shopping, restaurants, and only one mile to the beach. Includes a 1 car fully enclosed garage with remote



A small pet may be negotiable with extra deposit.



To Qualify:

Must be willing to take possession within 21 days or sooner.

Must have good credit.

Income should exceed $8100 per month.



For more information, or to schedule a showing:

714.378.1418 ext.11



Thank you for looking.



Although we try to assure accuracy, we will not be held responsible for typographical or photo errors.



(RLNE5295579)