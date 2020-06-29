8206 CONSTANTINE DR

Amenities

Upgraded 3 bed 2.5 Single family home in the heart of HB. Sea Call community - This single family 3 bedroom 2 and a 1/2 bath also has a loft that works as a great office space. We have a formal living-room entrance with high ceilings creating that grand entrance. We also have the sought out after kitchen/family open concept great for entertaining or relaxing. All bedrooms are upstairs. Guestrooms have a convenient Jack and Jill bathroom. Home has upstairs laundry with washer and dryer included. Owner prefers no pets at this property.



For more information and to apply please go directly to our website or email Frankie@lionproperties.com



No Pets Allowed



