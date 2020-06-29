All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

8206 CONSTANTINE DR

8206 Constantine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8206 Constantine Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Upgraded 3 bed 2.5 Single family home in the heart of HB. Sea Call community - This single family 3 bedroom 2 and a 1/2 bath also has a loft that works as a great office space. We have a formal living-room entrance with high ceilings creating that grand entrance. We also have the sought out after kitchen/family open concept great for entertaining or relaxing. All bedrooms are upstairs. Guestrooms have a convenient Jack and Jill bathroom. Home has upstairs laundry with washer and dryer included. Owner prefers no pets at this property.

For more information and to apply please go directly to our website or email Frankie@lionproperties.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5580462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8206 CONSTANTINE DR have any available units?
8206 CONSTANTINE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
Is 8206 CONSTANTINE DR currently offering any rent specials?
8206 CONSTANTINE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8206 CONSTANTINE DR pet-friendly?
No, 8206 CONSTANTINE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 8206 CONSTANTINE DR offer parking?
No, 8206 CONSTANTINE DR does not offer parking.
Does 8206 CONSTANTINE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8206 CONSTANTINE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8206 CONSTANTINE DR have a pool?
No, 8206 CONSTANTINE DR does not have a pool.
Does 8206 CONSTANTINE DR have accessible units?
No, 8206 CONSTANTINE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 8206 CONSTANTINE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 8206 CONSTANTINE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8206 CONSTANTINE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 8206 CONSTANTINE DR does not have units with air conditioning.

