8186 Centerstone Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Close to the Beach! Beautiful Huntington Beach home in the small exclusive Centerstone Seabridge gated community. This charming home has a very Large Bonus Room, 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Full Baths, and 2 Car Garages. Downstairs Formal Living & Dining Rooms. Large Family Room with Fireplace, Crown Molding, Remodeled Kitchen with New Appliance and half Bathroom. Family Room Open to the Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Center Island , Gas Cooktop, New Stainless Steel Double Oven. Master Suite with 2 Walk-In Closets, 2-Sided Fireplace, Bath Tub & Separate Shower, Long Vanity with Dual Sinks. Upstairs Laundry Room with Utility Sink and Cabinets. Travertine Look like Floor Downstairs and Brand new Laminated Wood Flooring Upstairs. Double Entry Door, Dramatic Sweeping Staircase with Hardwood Banister & Railings. Close to Shopping and Schools. Light & Bright! Must See!!!