All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 8186 Centerstone Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
8186 Centerstone Drive
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

8186 Centerstone Drive

8186 Centerstone Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8186 Centerstone Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Close to the Beach! Beautiful Huntington Beach home in the small exclusive Centerstone Seabridge gated community. This charming home has a very Large Bonus Room, 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Full Baths, and 2 Car Garages. Downstairs Formal Living & Dining Rooms. Large Family Room with Fireplace, Crown Molding, Remodeled Kitchen with New Appliance and half Bathroom. Family Room Open to the Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Center Island , Gas Cooktop, New Stainless Steel Double Oven. Master Suite with 2 Walk-In Closets, 2-Sided Fireplace, Bath Tub & Separate Shower, Long Vanity with Dual Sinks. Upstairs Laundry Room with Utility Sink and Cabinets. Travertine Look like Floor Downstairs and Brand new Laminated Wood Flooring Upstairs. Double Entry Door, Dramatic Sweeping Staircase with Hardwood Banister & Railings. Close to Shopping and Schools. Light & Bright! Must See!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8186 Centerstone Drive have any available units?
8186 Centerstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 8186 Centerstone Drive have?
Some of 8186 Centerstone Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8186 Centerstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8186 Centerstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8186 Centerstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8186 Centerstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 8186 Centerstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8186 Centerstone Drive offers parking.
Does 8186 Centerstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8186 Centerstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8186 Centerstone Drive have a pool?
No, 8186 Centerstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8186 Centerstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 8186 Centerstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8186 Centerstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8186 Centerstone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8186 Centerstone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8186 Centerstone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Surfside Villas
7795 Neptune Dr
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles