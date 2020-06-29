8182 Mainsail Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking pool racquetball court garage guest parking

CHECK OUT THE VIRTUAL TOUR HERE: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=TVuhML7oeUa&mls=1 Wonderful 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom condo in one of the BEST LOCATIONS in Seabridge! Nestled along a lake, in front of a beautiful waterfall, you can hear the sounds of the streaming water from inside the condo! The patio area is a perfect spot to start your morning, or enjoy your evenings! The interior features tall living room and dining room ceilings! In addition to the formal Dining Room, the Kitchen has an eat-in Breakfast Nook for casual meals with gorgeous views of the lake and waterfall. Kitchen also includes Stainless Steel appliances! Brand new Vinyl Laminate Flooring throughout the condo, with tile in the baths. Brand new stackable washer and Dryer as well as brand new mirrored closet doors. Each bedroom closet has closet organizers for maximum storage! An extended one car garage fits one car and still has room for storage! There is plenty of guest parking and just across from the condo, is a large dog park! The Seabridge Community has pools, spas, and racquetball courts for you to enjoy, and remember, you're just a short walk or bike ride to the beach, including the world famous Huntington Beach Pier, shopping and dining at Pacific City and all the charm of the shops and restaurants on Main Street. You won't want to miss out on living this lifestyle!