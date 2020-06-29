All apartments in Huntington Beach
8182 Mainsail Drive

8182 Mainsail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8182 Mainsail Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
guest parking
CHECK OUT THE VIRTUAL TOUR HERE: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=TVuhML7oeUa&mls=1 Wonderful 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom condo in one of the BEST LOCATIONS in Seabridge! Nestled along a lake, in front of a beautiful waterfall, you can hear the sounds of the streaming water from inside the condo! The patio area is a perfect spot to start your morning, or enjoy your evenings! The interior features tall living room and dining room ceilings! In addition to the formal Dining Room, the Kitchen has an eat-in Breakfast Nook for casual meals with gorgeous views of the lake and waterfall. Kitchen also includes Stainless Steel appliances! Brand new Vinyl Laminate Flooring throughout the condo, with tile in the baths. Brand new stackable washer and Dryer as well as brand new mirrored closet doors. Each bedroom closet has closet organizers for maximum storage! An extended one car garage fits one car and still has room for storage! There is plenty of guest parking and just across from the condo, is a large dog park! The Seabridge Community has pools, spas, and racquetball courts for you to enjoy, and remember, you're just a short walk or bike ride to the beach, including the world famous Huntington Beach Pier, shopping and dining at Pacific City and all the charm of the shops and restaurants on Main Street. You won't want to miss out on living this lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8182 Mainsail Drive have any available units?
8182 Mainsail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 8182 Mainsail Drive have?
Some of 8182 Mainsail Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8182 Mainsail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8182 Mainsail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8182 Mainsail Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8182 Mainsail Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8182 Mainsail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8182 Mainsail Drive offers parking.
Does 8182 Mainsail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8182 Mainsail Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8182 Mainsail Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8182 Mainsail Drive has a pool.
Does 8182 Mainsail Drive have accessible units?
No, 8182 Mainsail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8182 Mainsail Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8182 Mainsail Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8182 Mainsail Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8182 Mainsail Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
