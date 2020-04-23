All apartments in Huntington Beach
8126 Ridgefield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8126 Ridgefield Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome HOME to Surfside, your new Beach House! This 3 bedroom 2 bath has it all! New paint, blinds, closet doors, flooring and much much more throughout the home! Downstairs, upon entry, the kitchen boasts all new stainless steel dishwasher, microwave, stove, and new white cabinets. As you enter the open and airy living room, you are greeted with a beautiful outside view of Palm Trees and an Orange Tree. While Relaxing in your Tropical back yard, smell the ocean breeze by day and witness amazing sunsets at night! Through the hallway, is a downstairs bathroom with a beautiful pedestal sink, toilet and a glass shower stall. The attached 2 car garage has plenty of storage for all of your toys! With 2 community pools, parks and local shopping/dining downtown... there is only time for fun! Come live the beach life today! This home will not last!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8126 Ridgefield Drive have any available units?
8126 Ridgefield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 8126 Ridgefield Drive have?
Some of 8126 Ridgefield Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8126 Ridgefield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8126 Ridgefield Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8126 Ridgefield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8126 Ridgefield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 8126 Ridgefield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8126 Ridgefield Drive does offer parking.
Does 8126 Ridgefield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8126 Ridgefield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8126 Ridgefield Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8126 Ridgefield Drive has a pool.
Does 8126 Ridgefield Drive have accessible units?
No, 8126 Ridgefield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8126 Ridgefield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8126 Ridgefield Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8126 Ridgefield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8126 Ridgefield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
