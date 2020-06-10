8105 Surfline Drive

Amenities

Come and see this beautiful tri-level 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse with attached two car garage located in the heart of Huntington Beach! This wonderful home is located in the most admired and peaceful gated community of Seawind Cove. You'll have accessibility to enter your home through the spacious oversized 2 car garage, which comes with plenty of cabinets for storage. There is a large living room with roaring ceilings and large windows on the first level. Front door opens to a nice front yard with beautiful landscaping. The second level is where the kitchen opens to the family room and a dining room. There is also a guest bathroom and lots of storage. The third level consists of 3 bedrooms. The master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet. The attached en-suite has an over-sized spa tub, vaulted ceilings, skylight, separate shower a long vanity with storage and is truly so relaxing. Laundry is located in the garage. This home has it all. Located near the intersection of Garfield and Beach Blvd, it's close to freeways and the beach. You can walk to Taco Bell and Starbucks. The community has a pool and clubhouse. Available for July 1st move-in.