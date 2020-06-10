All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated May 27 2020 at 2:42 AM

8105 Surfline Drive

8105 Surfline Drive · (714) 931-3158
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8105 Surfline Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$3,499

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1734 sqft

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Come and see this beautiful tri-level 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse with attached two car garage located in the heart of Huntington Beach! This wonderful home is located in the most admired and peaceful gated community of Seawind Cove. You'll have accessibility to enter your home through the spacious oversized 2 car garage, which comes with plenty of cabinets for storage. There is a large living room with roaring ceilings and large windows on the first level. Front door opens to a nice front yard with beautiful landscaping. The second level is where the kitchen opens to the family room and a dining room. There is also a guest bathroom and lots of storage. The third level consists of 3 bedrooms. The master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet. The attached en-suite has an over-sized spa tub, vaulted ceilings, skylight, separate shower a long vanity with storage and is truly so relaxing. Laundry is located in the garage. This home has it all. Located near the intersection of Garfield and Beach Blvd, it's close to freeways and the beach. You can walk to Taco Bell and Starbucks. The community has a pool and clubhouse. Available for July 1st move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8105 Surfline Drive have any available units?
8105 Surfline Drive has a unit available for $3,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8105 Surfline Drive have?
Some of 8105 Surfline Drive's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8105 Surfline Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8105 Surfline Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8105 Surfline Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8105 Surfline Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 8105 Surfline Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8105 Surfline Drive does offer parking.
Does 8105 Surfline Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8105 Surfline Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8105 Surfline Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8105 Surfline Drive has a pool.
Does 8105 Surfline Drive have accessible units?
No, 8105 Surfline Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8105 Surfline Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8105 Surfline Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8105 Surfline Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8105 Surfline Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
