Huntington Beach, CA
802 California Street
Last updated November 22 2019 at 8:47 PM

802 California Street

802 California Street · No Longer Available
Location

802 California Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Yorktown

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautifully updated and very spacious single level 3 bedroom, 2 bath home near the beach. Gorgeous kitchen with stainless appliances including refrigerator. Gas stove, microwave, dishwasher and even a wine cooler. Large living room with fireplace. Very spacious bedrooms. Inside laundry area. Updated bathrooms Spacious patio perfect for BBQing. Garage and street parking. Great location near Pacific City and the beach. New carpet will be installed and painting will be done before occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 California Street have any available units?
802 California Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 802 California Street have?
Some of 802 California Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 California Street currently offering any rent specials?
802 California Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 California Street pet-friendly?
No, 802 California Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 802 California Street offer parking?
Yes, 802 California Street offers parking.
Does 802 California Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 802 California Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 California Street have a pool?
No, 802 California Street does not have a pool.
Does 802 California Street have accessible units?
No, 802 California Street does not have accessible units.
Does 802 California Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 802 California Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 802 California Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 802 California Street does not have units with air conditioning.

