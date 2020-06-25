802 California Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Beautifully updated and very spacious single level 3 bedroom, 2 bath home near the beach. Gorgeous kitchen with stainless appliances including refrigerator. Gas stove, microwave, dishwasher and even a wine cooler. Large living room with fireplace. Very spacious bedrooms. Inside laundry area. Updated bathrooms Spacious patio perfect for BBQing. Garage and street parking. Great location near Pacific City and the beach. New carpet will be installed and painting will be done before occupancy.