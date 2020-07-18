7892 Holt Dr 7

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking guest parking

Unit 7 Available 07/22/20 1 bed 1 bath - Property Id: 316318



This unit is located 0.5 miles from Bella Terra outlet, Pavilions Place, local restaurants, Starbucks, and the 405 freeway. This beautiful fully renovated apartment home features an elegant light gray vinyl plank flooring throughout the living room, kitchen and bedroom. The living room features a cozy fireplace with SUPER high ceilings, new blinds, and fresh new paint. The kitchen includes a stove/oven, range hood, dishwasher, well-done countertops, garbage disposal, spacious pantry and washer and dryer inside the unit. The upstairs spacious bathroom features an extra-high ceiling with skylight. The bedroom features brand new closet doors with tons of closet space, new lights, a view over-looking the living room. The apartment building does offer an onsite laundry room with 2 sets of washers and dryers, an assigned parking space, guest parking

