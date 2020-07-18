All apartments in Huntington Beach
7892 Holt Dr 7
7892 Holt Dr 7

7892 Holt Avenue · (775) 741-8861
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7892 Holt Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Washington

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 7 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,895

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
guest parking
Unit 7 Available 07/22/20 1 bed 1 bath - Property Id: 316318

This unit is located 0.5 miles from Bella Terra outlet, Pavilions Place, local restaurants, Starbucks, and the 405 freeway. This beautiful fully renovated apartment home features an elegant light gray vinyl plank flooring throughout the living room, kitchen and bedroom. The living room features a cozy fireplace with SUPER high ceilings, new blinds, and fresh new paint. The kitchen includes a stove/oven, range hood, dishwasher, well-done countertops, garbage disposal, spacious pantry and washer and dryer inside the unit. The upstairs spacious bathroom features an extra-high ceiling with skylight. The bedroom features brand new closet doors with tons of closet space, new lights, a view over-looking the living room. The apartment building does offer an onsite laundry room with 2 sets of washers and dryers, an assigned parking space, guest parking
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/7892-holt-dr-huntington-beach-ca-unit-7/316318
Property Id 316318

(RLNE5952797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7892 Holt Dr 7 have any available units?
7892 Holt Dr 7 has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7892 Holt Dr 7 have?
Some of 7892 Holt Dr 7's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7892 Holt Dr 7 currently offering any rent specials?
7892 Holt Dr 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7892 Holt Dr 7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7892 Holt Dr 7 is pet friendly.
Does 7892 Holt Dr 7 offer parking?
Yes, 7892 Holt Dr 7 offers parking.
Does 7892 Holt Dr 7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7892 Holt Dr 7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7892 Holt Dr 7 have a pool?
No, 7892 Holt Dr 7 does not have a pool.
Does 7892 Holt Dr 7 have accessible units?
No, 7892 Holt Dr 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 7892 Holt Dr 7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7892 Holt Dr 7 has units with dishwashers.
Does 7892 Holt Dr 7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7892 Holt Dr 7 does not have units with air conditioning.
