7876 Waterfall Circle

WALK TO THE BEACH, LOCATED ON STREAMING WATERS, GATED COMMUNITY, WALK TO PACIFIC CITY, OCEANFRONT DINING, SHOPPING AND ENTERTAINMENT. ENJOY SURF CITY ALL YEAR LONG! GREAT PLACE TO LIVE. Premier spot in a desirable location. Gated Community of Seaside Village, specifically Waterfall Circle which does not back to Beach Blvd or Atlanta Ave, quiet interior dul de sac location. The first steps into this home you will notice the soaring ceiling, custom designed fireplace, further enhanced by floor to

ceiling windows with plantation shutters that open directly onto the private patio and if that isn't enough then

perhaps the perfect, lake front view and streaming waters will do the trick! Open and light, romantic and cozy. Lots of storage and closet space.

Custom closet organizers, attached 2 car garage with an amazing storage "easy lift suspension" system. Two master suites with separate full baths and an additional 1/4 bath downstairs. Owner is putting in brand new carpet in the bedrooms and family room. There's wood-like lamimate in the entry, kitchen, dining room and downstairs bathroom. Kitchen remodeled with newer countertops,breakfast bar, top notch cabinetry with pullouts, large pantry, recessed lights and more! The association has tennis Courts with lights, pool, and spa. Steps to all the restaurants on HWY 39 and minutes to Bella Terra outdoor shopping mall too. Come enjoy the ocean breeze!