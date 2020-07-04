All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:05 PM

7876 Waterfall Circle

7876 Waterfall Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7876 Waterfall Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
WALK TO THE BEACH, LOCATED ON STREAMING WATERS, GATED COMMUNITY, WALK TO PACIFIC CITY, OCEANFRONT DINING, SHOPPING AND ENTERTAINMENT. ENJOY SURF CITY ALL YEAR LONG! GREAT PLACE TO LIVE. Premier spot in a desirable location. Gated Community of Seaside Village, specifically Waterfall Circle which does not back to Beach Blvd or Atlanta Ave, quiet interior dul de sac location. The first steps into this home you will notice the soaring ceiling, custom designed fireplace, further enhanced by floor to
ceiling windows with plantation shutters that open directly onto the private patio and if that isn't enough then
perhaps the perfect, lake front view and streaming waters will do the trick! Open and light, romantic and cozy. Lots of storage and closet space.
Custom closet organizers, attached 2 car garage with an amazing storage "easy lift suspension" system. Two master suites with separate full baths and an additional 1/4 bath downstairs. Owner is putting in brand new carpet in the bedrooms and family room. There's wood-like lamimate in the entry, kitchen, dining room and downstairs bathroom. Kitchen remodeled with newer countertops,breakfast bar, top notch cabinetry with pullouts, large pantry, recessed lights and more! The association has tennis Courts with lights, pool, and spa. Steps to all the restaurants on HWY 39 and minutes to Bella Terra outdoor shopping mall too. Come enjoy the ocean breeze!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7876 Waterfall Circle have any available units?
7876 Waterfall Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 7876 Waterfall Circle have?
Some of 7876 Waterfall Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7876 Waterfall Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7876 Waterfall Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7876 Waterfall Circle pet-friendly?
No, 7876 Waterfall Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 7876 Waterfall Circle offer parking?
Yes, 7876 Waterfall Circle offers parking.
Does 7876 Waterfall Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7876 Waterfall Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7876 Waterfall Circle have a pool?
Yes, 7876 Waterfall Circle has a pool.
Does 7876 Waterfall Circle have accessible units?
No, 7876 Waterfall Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7876 Waterfall Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7876 Waterfall Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 7876 Waterfall Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 7876 Waterfall Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

