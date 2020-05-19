All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:25 AM

7862 Speer Drive

7862 Speer Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7862 Speer Dr, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Oak View

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Incredible opportunity to rent this spacious two bedroom two bath single level condo with a pool sized private yard. This corner location also includes modern bathrooms, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Laundry facility on site next to the unit. Paid water and trash. PARKING: 1 car garage + street parking. Additional parking available for $100. Security deposit: $2800+ Pet Deposit $1000 (if pet is accepted). Conveniently located minutes from shopping, restaurants, freeways and the beach! Schedule your appointment today! Available for move in early July. New carpet will be installed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7862 Speer Drive have any available units?
7862 Speer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 7862 Speer Drive have?
Some of 7862 Speer Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7862 Speer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7862 Speer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7862 Speer Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7862 Speer Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7862 Speer Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7862 Speer Drive offers parking.
Does 7862 Speer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7862 Speer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7862 Speer Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7862 Speer Drive has a pool.
Does 7862 Speer Drive have accessible units?
No, 7862 Speer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7862 Speer Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7862 Speer Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7862 Speer Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7862 Speer Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
