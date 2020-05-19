7862 Speer Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage pool microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Incredible opportunity to rent this spacious two bedroom two bath single level condo with a pool sized private yard. This corner location also includes modern bathrooms, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Laundry facility on site next to the unit. Paid water and trash. PARKING: 1 car garage + street parking. Additional parking available for $100. Security deposit: $2800+ Pet Deposit $1000 (if pet is accepted). Conveniently located minutes from shopping, restaurants, freeways and the beach! Schedule your appointment today! Available for move in early July. New carpet will be installed.