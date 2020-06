7854 Orchid Drive

Amenities

HUNTINGTON BEACH IN THE HEART OF SURF CITY, USA. LIGHT BRIGHT AND OPEN PARKSIDE CLASSICS WITH SUN SPLASHED BACKYARD AND COOL OCEAN BREEZES. LEADED GLASS DOOR. LOTS OF WINDOWS. CATHEDRAL CEILING + NEW LAMINATE FLOOR IN LIVING ROOM & FAMILY ROOM. NEW DINING ROOM CHANDELIER. LIGHT KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS, TILE BACK SPLASHES, TILE FLOOR, CENTER ISLAND 4 BURNER GAS RANGE & OVEN, & MICROWAVE. RECESSED LIGHTS AND 1/2 BATH DOWN. 4 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS UP + LOFT. REMOTE CONTROLLED SKYLIGHT. MASTER SUITE HAS BEVELED MIRROR WARDROBES TO A LARGE WALK IN CLOSET. LARGE MASTER BATH WITH ROMAN SPA JETS TUB, STALL SHOWER & HIS AND HERS VANITIES. 3 ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS & A FULL BATH WITH TRAVERTINE FLOORS & SHOWER WALLS + COUNTERS. LARGE LOFT IS PERFECT FOR AN OFFICE OR MUSIC ROOM. OPEN TO THE FIRST FLOOR. 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE WITH EXTRA BUILT IN STORAGE, DIRECT ACCESS TO THE KITCHEN AND ROLL UP GARAGE DOOR. NEW HOT WATER HEATER, BLINDS THROUGHOUT AND

CENTRALLY LOCATED FOR RESTAURANTS, SHOPS AND CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN HUNTINGTON BEACH'S LIVELY NIGHTLIFE AND PIER + SEVERAL MILES OF PUBLIC BEACHES. 3 BLOCKS TO CENTRAL PARK, CLOSE TO EQUESTRIAN CENTER & SPORTS COMPLEX. Contact Grant Gerhart for private showing (714) 271-0554