Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
7815 Seabreeze Drive
Last updated October 18 2019 at 7:27 AM

7815 Seabreeze Drive

7815 Seabreeze Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7815 Seabreeze Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful, remodeled end unit townhome in the lovely Seaside Village Community. This home is absolutely beautiful! Relax on your private rear patio with the tranquil lagoon adjacent. It is just a short walk to the beach or Pacific City from this quiet, gated complex. Very peaceful, 2 car garage, great curb appeal, remodeled kitchen and baths. Complete with washer, dryer and refrigerator. Community features security gates, pool, spa, tennis, basketball. Walk to Downtown. A quality property. Available approx 11-1-2019 Photos are from prior tenancy, but still beautiful. Currently being touched up with new paint, carpet, and window covers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7815 Seabreeze Drive have any available units?
7815 Seabreeze Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 7815 Seabreeze Drive have?
Some of 7815 Seabreeze Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7815 Seabreeze Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7815 Seabreeze Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7815 Seabreeze Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7815 Seabreeze Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 7815 Seabreeze Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7815 Seabreeze Drive offers parking.
Does 7815 Seabreeze Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7815 Seabreeze Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7815 Seabreeze Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7815 Seabreeze Drive has a pool.
Does 7815 Seabreeze Drive have accessible units?
No, 7815 Seabreeze Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7815 Seabreeze Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7815 Seabreeze Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7815 Seabreeze Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7815 Seabreeze Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

