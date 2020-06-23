7815 Seabreeze Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool basketball court

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Beautiful, remodeled end unit townhome in the lovely Seaside Village Community. This home is absolutely beautiful! Relax on your private rear patio with the tranquil lagoon adjacent. It is just a short walk to the beach or Pacific City from this quiet, gated complex. Very peaceful, 2 car garage, great curb appeal, remodeled kitchen and baths. Complete with washer, dryer and refrigerator. Community features security gates, pool, spa, tennis, basketball. Walk to Downtown. A quality property. Available approx 11-1-2019 Photos are from prior tenancy, but still beautiful. Currently being touched up with new paint, carpet, and window covers.