7764 Arbor Cir

Remodeled Unit: 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Attached Townhome, Kitchen With White Shaker Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Stove, Microwave Hood, Dishwasher, Refrigerator (AS IS), Separate Dining, Pergo Floors, Custom Brick Wall, Custom Tiled Shower, Sun Shades, Double Pane Windows Throughout, Central Air & Heat, Double Shared Garage with Opener, Extra Storage Closet, Laundry Facilities, Comm. Pool, Basketball Court, Near Schools, Parks & Fwy. HUD NO



