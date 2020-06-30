All apartments in Huntington Beach
7764 Arbor Cir

7764 Arbor Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7764 Arbor Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Washington

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Remodeled Unit: 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Attached Townhome, Kitchen With White Shaker Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Stove, Microwave Hood, Dishwasher, Refrigerator (AS IS), Separate Dining, Pergo Floors, Custom Brick Wall, Custom Tiled Shower, Sun Shades, Double Pane Windows Throughout, Central Air & Heat, Double Shared Garage with Opener, Extra Storage Closet, Laundry Facilities, Comm. Pool, Basketball Court, Near Schools, Parks & Fwy. HUD NO

Amenities

Kitchen With White Shaker Cabinets
Granite Counter Tops
Stainless Steel Appliances
Stove
Microwave Hood
Dishwasher
Refrigerator (AS IS)
Separate Dining
Pergo Floors
Custom Brick Wall
Custom Tiled Shower
Sun Shades
Double Pane Windows Throughout
Central Air & Heat
Double Shared Garage with Opener
Extra Storage Closet
Laundry Facilities
Comm. Pool
Basketball Court
Near Schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7764 Arbor Cir have any available units?
7764 Arbor Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 7764 Arbor Cir have?
Some of 7764 Arbor Cir's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7764 Arbor Cir currently offering any rent specials?
7764 Arbor Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7764 Arbor Cir pet-friendly?
No, 7764 Arbor Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 7764 Arbor Cir offer parking?
Yes, 7764 Arbor Cir offers parking.
Does 7764 Arbor Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7764 Arbor Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7764 Arbor Cir have a pool?
Yes, 7764 Arbor Cir has a pool.
Does 7764 Arbor Cir have accessible units?
No, 7764 Arbor Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 7764 Arbor Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7764 Arbor Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 7764 Arbor Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7764 Arbor Cir has units with air conditioning.

