7722 RHINE DR Available 06/01/19 Huntington Beach 3 Bed, 3 Bath House for Lease - Huge Master Suite - Beautiful 3 bed, 3 bath house for lease in Huntington Beach - This 1692 sq.ft. single level home features a spacious living room with brick fireplace, formal dining room with fench doors with open views of the patio backyard, beautiful kitchen with oak cabinets and decorative tiled counter tops, appliances include microwave, gas cooktop, wall oven, and dishwasher. 2 master bedrooms each with their own bathroom, one of the master beds is huge with a spacious sitting area with french doors that look out to the patio firepit. The backyard, firepit, and patio are excellent for bacyard BBQ's and entertaining. Fresh paint, newer carpets, newer windows, and Central AC. 2 car garage with remote. Owner pays gardener.



A small dog may be negotiable.



Close to schools, shopping (Belle Terra), 405 fwy, restaurants, and only minutes to the beach.



To Qualify:

Must be willing to take possession with 30 days or sooner.

Must have good credit.

Income should exceed $10,000/mo.



For more information, or to set up a viewing:

714.378.1418 ext.11



Thank you for looking.



