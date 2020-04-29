All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:53 AM

7722 RHINE DR

7722 Rhine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7722 Rhine Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
7722 RHINE DR Available 06/01/19 Huntington Beach 3 Bed, 3 Bath House for Lease - Huge Master Suite - Beautiful 3 bed, 3 bath house for lease in Huntington Beach - This 1692 sq.ft. single level home features a spacious living room with brick fireplace, formal dining room with fench doors with open views of the patio backyard, beautiful kitchen with oak cabinets and decorative tiled counter tops, appliances include microwave, gas cooktop, wall oven, and dishwasher. 2 master bedrooms each with their own bathroom, one of the master beds is huge with a spacious sitting area with french doors that look out to the patio firepit. The backyard, firepit, and patio are excellent for bacyard BBQ's and entertaining. Fresh paint, newer carpets, newer windows, and Central AC. 2 car garage with remote. Owner pays gardener.

A small dog may be negotiable.

Close to schools, shopping (Belle Terra), 405 fwy, restaurants, and only minutes to the beach.

To Qualify:
Must be willing to take possession with 30 days or sooner.
Must have good credit.
Income should exceed $10,000/mo.

For more information, or to set up a viewing:
714.378.1418 ext.11

Thank you for looking.

Although we try to assure accuracy, we will not be held responsible for typographical or photo errors

(RLNE4862851)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7722 RHINE DR have any available units?
7722 RHINE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 7722 RHINE DR have?
Some of 7722 RHINE DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7722 RHINE DR currently offering any rent specials?
7722 RHINE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7722 RHINE DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 7722 RHINE DR is pet friendly.
Does 7722 RHINE DR offer parking?
Yes, 7722 RHINE DR offers parking.
Does 7722 RHINE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7722 RHINE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7722 RHINE DR have a pool?
No, 7722 RHINE DR does not have a pool.
Does 7722 RHINE DR have accessible units?
No, 7722 RHINE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 7722 RHINE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7722 RHINE DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 7722 RHINE DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7722 RHINE DR has units with air conditioning.
