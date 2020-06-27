7652 ANITA Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range Property Amenities parking media room

READY TO MOVE-IN 8/10/2019–FANTASTIC LOCATION AND EXCELLENT CURB APPEAL. SO SPACIOUS, CLEAN AND WELL-CARED FOR SOL VISTA 3 BEDROOMS + 2 BATHROOMS HOME in Surf City USA! WONDERFUL, SUNNY OPEN Floorplan for Comfortable, Easy Living. Backyard faces SOUTH and drenches the home with light. With the kitchen at its heart and surrounded by the Large Dining room, breakfast bar/counter, breakfast nook and all open to the South-facing living room with picture window view to the backyard--this home is fabulous for entertaining. Extra roomy master bedroom with bonus area for nursery, home office, craft area, or?? READY to move-in by August 16th. State Route Hwy 39 (Beach Blvd) and 405 freeway-close, down the street to the neighborhood park, and Bella Terra retail shopping, restaurants, theaters, and entertainment is within an easy distance -just 2 minutes via car.