Huntington Beach, CA
7652 ANITA Lane
Last updated August 16 2019

7652 ANITA Lane

7652 Anita Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7652 Anita Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
media room
READY TO MOVE-IN 8/10/2019–FANTASTIC LOCATION AND EXCELLENT CURB APPEAL. SO SPACIOUS, CLEAN AND WELL-CARED FOR SOL VISTA 3 BEDROOMS + 2 BATHROOMS HOME in Surf City USA! WONDERFUL, SUNNY OPEN Floorplan for Comfortable, Easy Living. Backyard faces SOUTH and drenches the home with light. With the kitchen at its heart and surrounded by the Large Dining room, breakfast bar/counter, breakfast nook and all open to the South-facing living room with picture window view to the backyard--this home is fabulous for entertaining. Extra roomy master bedroom with bonus area for nursery, home office, craft area, or?? READY to move-in by August 16th. State Route Hwy 39 (Beach Blvd) and 405 freeway-close, down the street to the neighborhood park, and Bella Terra retail shopping, restaurants, theaters, and entertainment is within an easy distance -just 2 minutes via car.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7652 ANITA Lane have any available units?
7652 ANITA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 7652 ANITA Lane have?
Some of 7652 ANITA Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7652 ANITA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7652 ANITA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7652 ANITA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7652 ANITA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 7652 ANITA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7652 ANITA Lane offers parking.
Does 7652 ANITA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7652 ANITA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7652 ANITA Lane have a pool?
No, 7652 ANITA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7652 ANITA Lane have accessible units?
No, 7652 ANITA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7652 ANITA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7652 ANITA Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 7652 ANITA Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7652 ANITA Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
