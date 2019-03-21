7645 Bay Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedroom plus 1 bath unit in the Las Brisas gated community. This community offers amenities such as a Pool and Spa with Outside Duel Showers and Restrooms, BBQ Area. This unit is located on the main floor with 2 assigned parking; one in front of the unit , and a shared community covered garage with storage space. With carpet in the living room and two bedrooms, tiled kitchen floors and complete recess lighting through out. You will be welcomed at the entry by a spacious living room with ceiling fan and crown molding. Leading into the kitchen with granite counter tops, Maple cabinetry, breakfast bar, refrigerator and built in range. The spacious dining area leads out to the back patio, which requires low maintenance and can be used for entertainment. The beautiful shared full bathroom comes with a granite counter top and granite bath tub.



Enjoy the convenience of this location, this community is 2 blocks from the beach, Pacific City and Main Street.