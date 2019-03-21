All apartments in Huntington Beach
7645 Bay Drive

7645 Bay Drive · (714) 230-0078
Location

7645 Bay Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 936 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 2 bedroom plus 1 bath unit in the Las Brisas gated community. This community offers amenities such as a Pool and Spa with Outside Duel Showers and Restrooms, BBQ Area. This unit is located on the main floor with 2 assigned parking; one in front of the unit , and a shared community covered garage with storage space. With carpet in the living room and two bedrooms, tiled kitchen floors and complete recess lighting through out. You will be welcomed at the entry by a spacious living room with ceiling fan and crown molding. Leading into the kitchen with granite counter tops, Maple cabinetry, breakfast bar, refrigerator and built in range. The spacious dining area leads out to the back patio, which requires low maintenance and can be used for entertainment. The beautiful shared full bathroom comes with a granite counter top and granite bath tub.

Enjoy the convenience of this location, this community is 2 blocks from the beach, Pacific City and Main Street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7645 Bay Drive have any available units?
7645 Bay Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7645 Bay Drive have?
Some of 7645 Bay Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7645 Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7645 Bay Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7645 Bay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7645 Bay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 7645 Bay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7645 Bay Drive does offer parking.
Does 7645 Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7645 Bay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7645 Bay Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7645 Bay Drive has a pool.
Does 7645 Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 7645 Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7645 Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7645 Bay Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7645 Bay Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7645 Bay Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
