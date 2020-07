Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets pool fireplace

2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Upper Unit Condo in Pacific Ranch Gated Community - Resort style living close to beach in Pacific Ranch Gated Community.



Living room has gas fireplace which flows into the separate dining room area off of the kitchen. Spacious patio.



Master bedroom has additional patio with storage closet, large walk in closet, his and her sinks, and stand up shower.



Stacked washer and dryer inside the unit.



Detached single garage.



Multiple pools throughout the complex.



The unit is getting new carpet prior to move in.



There is $35 application fee per each individual over age of 18.



(RLNE5913727)