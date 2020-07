Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 2 bedroom,2 bath lower apartment in 4 plex with one car garage and one assigned parking space. All new windows, new carpets, freshly painted has mirrored closets, and community laundry. Eating area in kitchen. Patio off eating area has lemon tree and opens to parking space. Close to shopping, restaurants and transportation.