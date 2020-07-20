7292 Ainsley Drive

Amenities

A beautiful, modern, home in the desirable gated Bel Air community on Seacliff. These homes rarely come available for Lease. This highly sought after neighborhood is pristine, private and safe. There is a resort style pool and spa area within the community and a gorgeous park located just outside the gates. Perfect floorplan features 3 large bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. The home is located especially well with a quiet backyard that backs up to an open green area, with no neighbors behind the home. Open concept living includes a large granite island entertaining area, open to the family room, back yard, and dining area. Kitchen living area includes, well-chosen, soft neutral paint, travertine style flooring, French doors, high ceilings, recessed lighting, dual pane windows, neutral carpet, and a gourmet kitchen that includes a center island with seating, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, double ovens, microwave, and dishwasher and gas cooktop. All bathrooms are spotless. Built-ins throughout the house, including the HUGE loft. Community pool and spa with BBQ area are centrally located within the community. Enjoy living steps away from Peter Green Park, and just a short bike ride to the beautiful beach and Pacific City.