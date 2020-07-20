All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 7292 Ainsley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
7292 Ainsley Drive
Last updated August 7 2019 at 11:46 AM

7292 Ainsley Drive

7292 Ainsley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7292 Ainsley Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
A beautiful, modern, home in the desirable gated Bel Air community on Seacliff. These homes rarely come available for Lease. This highly sought after neighborhood is pristine, private and safe. There is a resort style pool and spa area within the community and a gorgeous park located just outside the gates. Perfect floorplan features 3 large bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. The home is located especially well with a quiet backyard that backs up to an open green area, with no neighbors behind the home. Open concept living includes a large granite island entertaining area, open to the family room, back yard, and dining area. Kitchen living area includes, well-chosen, soft neutral paint, travertine style flooring, French doors, high ceilings, recessed lighting, dual pane windows, neutral carpet, and a gourmet kitchen that includes a center island with seating, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, double ovens, microwave, and dishwasher and gas cooktop. All bathrooms are spotless. Built-ins throughout the house, including the HUGE loft. Community pool and spa with BBQ area are centrally located within the community. Enjoy living steps away from Peter Green Park, and just a short bike ride to the beautiful beach and Pacific City.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7292 Ainsley Drive have any available units?
7292 Ainsley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 7292 Ainsley Drive have?
Some of 7292 Ainsley Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7292 Ainsley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7292 Ainsley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7292 Ainsley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7292 Ainsley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 7292 Ainsley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7292 Ainsley Drive offers parking.
Does 7292 Ainsley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7292 Ainsley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7292 Ainsley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7292 Ainsley Drive has a pool.
Does 7292 Ainsley Drive have accessible units?
No, 7292 Ainsley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7292 Ainsley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7292 Ainsley Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7292 Ainsley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7292 Ainsley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Surfside Villas
7795 Neptune Dr
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsHuntington Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Apartments
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown
Garfield

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles