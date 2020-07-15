7274 Ainsley Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub

Stunning home in the gated Bel Air community with four bedrooms plus a huge loft. This highly sought after Plan 3 model has a main floor bedroom (could be used as an office) and adjacent half bath, three more bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms including the Master on the second level and a large third story loft with nice views. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters, large island and stainless steel appliances. Upgraded tile and wood flooring, recessed lighting, plantation shutters and a spacious, private, low maintenance yard. This lovely community includes association pool and spa. Walk to Peter Green Park and bicycle to shopping and the beach. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify