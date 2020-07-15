All apartments in Huntington Beach
7274 Ainsley Drive
Last updated April 16 2020 at 3:17 AM

7274 Ainsley Drive

7274 Ainsley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7274 Ainsley Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Stunning home in the gated Bel Air community with four bedrooms plus a huge loft. This highly sought after Plan 3 model has a main floor bedroom (could be used as an office) and adjacent half bath, three more bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms including the Master on the second level and a large third story loft with nice views. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters, large island and stainless steel appliances. Upgraded tile and wood flooring, recessed lighting, plantation shutters and a spacious, private, low maintenance yard. This lovely community includes association pool and spa. Walk to Peter Green Park and bicycle to shopping and the beach. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7274 Ainsley Drive have any available units?
7274 Ainsley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 7274 Ainsley Drive have?
Some of 7274 Ainsley Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7274 Ainsley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7274 Ainsley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7274 Ainsley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7274 Ainsley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 7274 Ainsley Drive offer parking?
No, 7274 Ainsley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7274 Ainsley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7274 Ainsley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7274 Ainsley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7274 Ainsley Drive has a pool.
Does 7274 Ainsley Drive have accessible units?
No, 7274 Ainsley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7274 Ainsley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7274 Ainsley Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7274 Ainsley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7274 Ainsley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
