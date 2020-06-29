7171 Heil Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Executive home with dramatic appeal. Double front door opens onto dramatic soaring cathedral ceiling overlooked by a switchback stair way and open hall. Living room in front under the soaring cathedral ceiling with huge picture window. A chef's delight of an upgraded kitchen with convenient formal dining on the side. Open floorplan from kitchen, eating area and spacious step down family room complete with fireplace and sliding glass doors to the sparkling private pool. Half bath and laundry room off the hall to direct garage access. Huge master and a total of 4 bedrooms up. Master has soaring cathedral ceiling, balcony and walk-in closet. Many many upgrades.