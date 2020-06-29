All apartments in Huntington Beach
7171 Heil Avenue
7171 Heil Avenue

7171 Heil Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7171 Heil Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Executive home with dramatic appeal. Double front door opens onto dramatic soaring cathedral ceiling overlooked by a switchback stair way and open hall. Living room in front under the soaring cathedral ceiling with huge picture window. A chef's delight of an upgraded kitchen with convenient formal dining on the side. Open floorplan from kitchen, eating area and spacious step down family room complete with fireplace and sliding glass doors to the sparkling private pool. Half bath and laundry room off the hall to direct garage access. Huge master and a total of 4 bedrooms up. Master has soaring cathedral ceiling, balcony and walk-in closet. Many many upgrades.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7171 Heil Avenue have any available units?
7171 Heil Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 7171 Heil Avenue have?
Some of 7171 Heil Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7171 Heil Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7171 Heil Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7171 Heil Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7171 Heil Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 7171 Heil Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7171 Heil Avenue offers parking.
Does 7171 Heil Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7171 Heil Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7171 Heil Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7171 Heil Avenue has a pool.
Does 7171 Heil Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7171 Heil Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7171 Heil Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7171 Heil Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7171 Heil Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7171 Heil Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
