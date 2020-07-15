715 Ashland Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage tennis court

Huntington Beach Townhouse close to Downtown HB - This spacious home is located in the picturesque community of La Cuesta Racquet Club in Huntington Beach. The community boasts some incredible amenities including tennis courts, a clubhouse for planned events, and landscaped greenbelts with plenty of outdoor space. The interior offers 3 spacious bedrooms and is adorned with several features, including vaulted wood beamed ceilings and rich hardwood floor. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, and each bedroom was outfitted with California closet storage systems. One guest bedroom has a built-in office and pull-down Murphy bed built into the wall that maximizes the space. The private, enclosed backyard patio offers a great place to entertain and relax. 2 car garage is attached with a newer washer/dryer system ready for use. This location is one of the best in the city with close proximity to the ocean and local restaurants. The development sits just over a mile from the sunny shores of Huntington Beach and the newly built Pacific City shopping center. Main St. in downtown HB is a walk/bike ride away. 12 Month lease unfurnished.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5902664)