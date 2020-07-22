All apartments in Huntington Beach
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
712 California St.
Last updated November 13 2019 at 2:26 PM

712 California St.

712 California Street · No Longer Available
Location

712 California Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful Single Family Home Just Blocks to the Beach! - This charming single family home has new kitchen cabinets, quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous refinished wood flooring throughout the home and new dual pane windows in bedrooms. Remodeled bathroom with new subway tiles and new vanity. Inside laundry hook ups and one car garage. Linen closet in hallway with extra storage. Oversized private backyard! Lovely relaxed living at the beach with ocean breezes and everything downtown has to offer. Finishing touches underway. Available November.
To schedule a viewing text/call (714) 625-1375 or visit www.cfginvestments.com

(RLNE5273657)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 California St. have any available units?
712 California St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 712 California St. have?
Some of 712 California St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 California St. currently offering any rent specials?
712 California St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 California St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 712 California St. is pet friendly.
Does 712 California St. offer parking?
Yes, 712 California St. offers parking.
Does 712 California St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 712 California St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 California St. have a pool?
No, 712 California St. does not have a pool.
Does 712 California St. have accessible units?
No, 712 California St. does not have accessible units.
Does 712 California St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 712 California St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 712 California St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 712 California St. does not have units with air conditioning.
