711 Main Street

This bright and fully renovated single level 1937 Spanish style beach bungalow has all the modern amenities you want while preserving the antique custom finishes and charm you appreciate. As you enter this home you are greeted by the beautiful architecture, hardwood floors and arches throughout. This fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom home is complete with a spacious living room with a wood burning fireplace, a separate dining room with coved ceilings and a large gourmet kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, mission tile floors, 1930’s wood cabinetry and antique Wedgewood stove. The master bedroom has a queen size bed, en-suite bathroom with a large walk-in marble shower and a beautiful antique armoire for all you belongings. The second bedroom has two double beds, a spacious walk-in closet and is adjacent to the second large full bathroom with a separate bathtub and shower set in Calcutta stone. The 3rd bedroom/office has built in shelves, window seat and a single bed and is just off the kitchen. Only 8 blocks to the beach and Huntington Beach Pier, close to shopping and restaurants and hundreds of events happening a year, Surf City USA