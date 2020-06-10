All apartments in Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach, CA
711 Main Street
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:58 AM

711 Main Street

711 Main Street · (949) 784-9535
Location

711 Main Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$8,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2068 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This bright and fully renovated single level 1937 Spanish style beach bungalow has all the modern amenities you want while preserving the antique custom finishes and charm you appreciate. As you enter this home you are greeted by the beautiful architecture, hardwood floors and arches throughout. This fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom home is complete with a spacious living room with a wood burning fireplace, a separate dining room with coved ceilings and a large gourmet kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, mission tile floors, 1930’s wood cabinetry and antique Wedgewood stove. The master bedroom has a queen size bed, en-suite bathroom with a large walk-in marble shower and a beautiful antique armoire for all you belongings. The second bedroom has two double beds, a spacious walk-in closet and is adjacent to the second large full bathroom with a separate bathtub and shower set in Calcutta stone. The 3rd bedroom/office has built in shelves, window seat and a single bed and is just off the kitchen. Only 8 blocks to the beach and Huntington Beach Pier, close to shopping and restaurants and hundreds of events happening a year, Surf City USA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 Main Street have any available units?
711 Main Street has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 711 Main Street have?
Some of 711 Main Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
711 Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 711 Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 711 Main Street offer parking?
No, 711 Main Street does not offer parking.
Does 711 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 711 Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 Main Street have a pool?
No, 711 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 711 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 711 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 711 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 711 Main Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 711 Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 711 Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
