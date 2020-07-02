All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 711 Ashland Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:32 AM

711 Ashland Drive

711 Ashland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

711 Ashland Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Yorktown

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Stunning home features exquisite upgrades throughout. Step into an open concept living floor plan with large bi-fold accordion doors that open to an oversized private patio, that offers a garden setting for entertaining and relaxing. Upgraded chef's kitchen with marble countertops, waterfall island, sub-zero fridge, Miele dishwasher and induction cooktop. The cabinets are custom made by Wood-mode and come complete with roll out pantry and built-ins for silverware and knives. 2 large pull-out drawers below cooktop for pots and pans and small appliances. Kitchen also comes with small built in TV which is positioned across from eat-in Island and roll out drawer for coffee maker, complete with a pop-up mixer which leaves all appliances neatly tucked away from sight. Spacious master suite, with custom shutters, plush carpeting and dual mirrored closet doors. Large Master Suite has a remodeled master bathroom with custom double sink vanity w/soft-close drawer, a walk-in shower with a bench, dual shower heads & large glass doors for easy access. Open loft, 2.5 upgraded baths, formal living room w/fireplace, upgraded flooring and plush carpeting .Air conditioning will be installed in the property. Security system is monitored and is included in the rent. Gorgeous end unit with a two car garage, complete with four large storage cabinets. Just a short bike ride or walk to Pacific City, Downtown Huntington Beach,Equinox gym and so much more. Pack your bags!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 Ashland Drive have any available units?
711 Ashland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 711 Ashland Drive have?
Some of 711 Ashland Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 Ashland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
711 Ashland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 Ashland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 711 Ashland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 711 Ashland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 711 Ashland Drive offers parking.
Does 711 Ashland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 711 Ashland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 Ashland Drive have a pool?
No, 711 Ashland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 711 Ashland Drive have accessible units?
No, 711 Ashland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 711 Ashland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 711 Ashland Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 711 Ashland Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 711 Ashland Drive has units with air conditioning.

