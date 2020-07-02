711 Ashland Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

Stunning home features exquisite upgrades throughout. Step into an open concept living floor plan with large bi-fold accordion doors that open to an oversized private patio, that offers a garden setting for entertaining and relaxing. Upgraded chef's kitchen with marble countertops, waterfall island, sub-zero fridge, Miele dishwasher and induction cooktop. The cabinets are custom made by Wood-mode and come complete with roll out pantry and built-ins for silverware and knives. 2 large pull-out drawers below cooktop for pots and pans and small appliances. Kitchen also comes with small built in TV which is positioned across from eat-in Island and roll out drawer for coffee maker, complete with a pop-up mixer which leaves all appliances neatly tucked away from sight. Spacious master suite, with custom shutters, plush carpeting and dual mirrored closet doors. Large Master Suite has a remodeled master bathroom with custom double sink vanity w/soft-close drawer, a walk-in shower with a bench, dual shower heads & large glass doors for easy access. Open loft, 2.5 upgraded baths, formal living room w/fireplace, upgraded flooring and plush carpeting .Air conditioning will be installed in the property. Security system is monitored and is included in the rent. Gorgeous end unit with a two car garage, complete with four large storage cabinets. Just a short bike ride or walk to Pacific City, Downtown Huntington Beach,Equinox gym and so much more. Pack your bags!!!