Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:59 PM

7022 HEIL Avenue

7022 Heil Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7022 Heil Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Goldenwest

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
CLEAN AND NICE and READY TO MOVE IN! 2 bedrooms, 1 bath single level upstairs carriage unit with great floor plan! Entrance via large tiled deck into Sunny living room with wainscot paneling is open to the Light and bright kitchen with Island Bar and desk nook; Additional Features include: Wood laminate flooring in living room, kitchen, and hallway; Brand new window blinds and neutral plush carpeting in the bedrooms; ceiling fans in the living room and in both bedrooms. Common area yard is fenced; community laundry room is clean and close; single garage parking space with storage area in attached (shared) garage. Excellent location is close to everything, including shopping and amenities, schools, retail, restaurants, parks and SO MUCH MORE. Great Walkability and easy access to public transportation!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7022 HEIL Avenue have any available units?
7022 HEIL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 7022 HEIL Avenue have?
Some of 7022 HEIL Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7022 HEIL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7022 HEIL Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7022 HEIL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7022 HEIL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 7022 HEIL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7022 HEIL Avenue does offer parking.
Does 7022 HEIL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7022 HEIL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7022 HEIL Avenue have a pool?
No, 7022 HEIL Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7022 HEIL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7022 HEIL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7022 HEIL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7022 HEIL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 7022 HEIL Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7022 HEIL Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
