7022 HEIL Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

CLEAN AND NICE and READY TO MOVE IN! 2 bedrooms, 1 bath single level upstairs carriage unit with great floor plan! Entrance via large tiled deck into Sunny living room with wainscot paneling is open to the Light and bright kitchen with Island Bar and desk nook; Additional Features include: Wood laminate flooring in living room, kitchen, and hallway; Brand new window blinds and neutral plush carpeting in the bedrooms; ceiling fans in the living room and in both bedrooms. Common area yard is fenced; community laundry room is clean and close; single garage parking space with storage area in attached (shared) garage. Excellent location is close to everything, including shopping and amenities, schools, retail, restaurants, parks and SO MUCH MORE. Great Walkability and easy access to public transportation!