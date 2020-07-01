6961 Lenis Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Remodeled 4 Bedroom House in Huntington Beach! - Check out this amazing 3D virtual tour!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=qqN5M91X7Qu



Take a look at this fun video tour!

https://youtu.be/7PI1YQGcgso



Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Huntington Beach. New paint and flooring throughout home. Large front living room with cozy fireplace opens up to the back living area then opens up to the large back yard with covered patio. Upgraded kitchen features beautiful new cabinets and stone counter tops with new five burner stainless steel stove with matching hood and dishwasher. All spacious bedrooms feature wonderful wood flooring with built in overhead lighting. Large master bedroom with fully remodeled bathroom attached.



Detached 2 car garage with long private drive way and gated access. Separate laundry room with storage. Large back yard is currently being reseeded and we will see new growth soon. Located in a peaceful Huntington Beach neighborhood with multiple parks and schools just a short walk away.



Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $3200 security deposit on approved credit. Visit our website at rpmcoast.com and register for a tour to see this property for yourself. Apply online at rpmcoast.com with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Property Manager- Deanne at 714-899-2200 x 114 or deanne@rpmcoast.com / Hendy at hendy@rpmcoast.com



No Pets Allowed



