All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 6961 Lenis Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
6961 Lenis Circle
Last updated November 23 2019 at 12:44 PM

6961 Lenis Circle

6961 Lenis Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6961 Lenis Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Remodeled 4 Bedroom House in Huntington Beach! - Check out this amazing 3D virtual tour!
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=qqN5M91X7Qu

Take a look at this fun video tour!
https://youtu.be/7PI1YQGcgso

Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Huntington Beach. New paint and flooring throughout home. Large front living room with cozy fireplace opens up to the back living area then opens up to the large back yard with covered patio. Upgraded kitchen features beautiful new cabinets and stone counter tops with new five burner stainless steel stove with matching hood and dishwasher. All spacious bedrooms feature wonderful wood flooring with built in overhead lighting. Large master bedroom with fully remodeled bathroom attached.

Detached 2 car garage with long private drive way and gated access. Separate laundry room with storage. Large back yard is currently being reseeded and we will see new growth soon. Located in a peaceful Huntington Beach neighborhood with multiple parks and schools just a short walk away.

Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $3200 security deposit on approved credit. Visit our website at rpmcoast.com and register for a tour to see this property for yourself. Apply online at rpmcoast.com with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Property Manager- Deanne at 714-899-2200 x 114 or deanne@rpmcoast.com / Hendy at hendy@rpmcoast.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5203023)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6961 Lenis Circle have any available units?
6961 Lenis Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 6961 Lenis Circle have?
Some of 6961 Lenis Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6961 Lenis Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6961 Lenis Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6961 Lenis Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6961 Lenis Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 6961 Lenis Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6961 Lenis Circle offers parking.
Does 6961 Lenis Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6961 Lenis Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6961 Lenis Circle have a pool?
No, 6961 Lenis Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6961 Lenis Circle have accessible units?
No, 6961 Lenis Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6961 Lenis Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6961 Lenis Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 6961 Lenis Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6961 Lenis Circle has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Continental
17101 Springdale St
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Vista
21551 Brookhurst St
Huntington Beach, CA 92646
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles