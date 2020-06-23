6951 LENIS CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

On Cul-De-Sac: 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, - On Cul-De-Sac: 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, With Family Room, Living Room With Fireplace With Mantel, New Carpet, Kitchen With New Wall Oven Cook Top, Dishwasher, Tile Counter Tops, Separate Dining With Ceiling Fan, Laundry Room With Washer And Dryer Hook-Ups, Bedrooms With New Carpet, Large Back Yard With Gardner Included, Patio With Cover, Large Driveway With Double Enclosed Garage With Opener, Near Park, Schools, And Shopping Centers.

Storage Shed In Back Yard (Owners Use Only)



No Pets Allowed



