All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 6951 LENIS CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
6951 LENIS CIRCLE
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

6951 LENIS CIRCLE

6951 Lenis Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6951 Lenis Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
On Cul-De-Sac: 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, - On Cul-De-Sac: 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, With Family Room, Living Room With Fireplace With Mantel, New Carpet, Kitchen With New Wall Oven Cook Top, Dishwasher, Tile Counter Tops, Separate Dining With Ceiling Fan, Laundry Room With Washer And Dryer Hook-Ups, Bedrooms With New Carpet, Large Back Yard With Gardner Included, Patio With Cover, Large Driveway With Double Enclosed Garage With Opener, Near Park, Schools, And Shopping Centers.
Storage Shed In Back Yard (Owners Use Only)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5488634)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6951 LENIS CIRCLE have any available units?
6951 LENIS CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 6951 LENIS CIRCLE have?
Some of 6951 LENIS CIRCLE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6951 LENIS CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
6951 LENIS CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6951 LENIS CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 6951 LENIS CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 6951 LENIS CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 6951 LENIS CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 6951 LENIS CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6951 LENIS CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6951 LENIS CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 6951 LENIS CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 6951 LENIS CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 6951 LENIS CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 6951 LENIS CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6951 LENIS CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6951 LENIS CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6951 LENIS CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Surfside Villas
7795 Neptune Dr
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Huntington Vista
21551 Brookhurst St
Huntington Beach, CA 92646
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles