6921 Via Carona Drive

Beautifully renovated Huntington Beach residence located just a few miles away from the beach. This home is all about location! All schools from K-12 are located less than a mile away. Perfect for gatherings, this home has a bright and open floor plan as the kitchen faces the living room and opens out to a well landscaped backyard, perfect for the summer months ahead! This two story home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with an extra loft that can be utilized as an office or as a 5th bedroom. One of the bedrooms is located downstairs making it comfortably suitable for guests. New oven in the kitchen as well as new granite countertops. A new roof was installed in 2019. Many more upgrades and renovations to list. With easy freeway access and just a few steps away from local parks, this is a wonderful place to call home.