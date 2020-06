Amenities

Highly desirable Huntington Beach neighborhood 2 story home with 4 bedroom, 2 3/4 bath. One bedroom downstairs and 3/4 bath downstairs. Newer wood like flooring downstairs, tile in kitchen and carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen has granite counters and greenhouse window. Fireplace in living room. Attached 3 car garage and private front courtyard and patio in back. Small pets acceptable with pet deposit. Home is located near Huntington Central Park and dog park.