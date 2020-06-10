All apartments in Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach, CA
6291 Shields Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6291 Shields Drive

6291 Shields Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6291 Shields Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Move Now!! Home Sweet Home! 3 Bedroom with Large Pool! - We are excited to announce our newest listing!!

This single level 3 bedroom/ 2 bath homes offers it all!! This home is perfect for comfort and entertaining.
+ Private, beautifully landscaped Backyard Retreat with in-ground sparkling pool and above ground spa!
+ Spacious Living Room with Gas Fireplace perfect for relaxing or entertaining!
+ A versatile Kitchen with Dual Convection Oven, Gas Counter top Range, Dishwasher, and plenty of Cabinetry.
+New Flooring throughout with fresh paint.
+ 2 large bedrooms with full length closets.
+ Comfortable Master Bedroom with 2 Large Closets and Private Bathroom.
+ Attached 2- Car Garage with Washer and Dryer hookups.
+ Plenty of additional interior storage.

The home is conveniently located off Edwards in a quiet residential neighborhood. The home is within walking distance to local parks and schools, the Meadowlark Golf Course and minutes to the Beach and Shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6291 Shields Drive have any available units?
6291 Shields Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 6291 Shields Drive have?
Some of 6291 Shields Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6291 Shields Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6291 Shields Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6291 Shields Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6291 Shields Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6291 Shields Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6291 Shields Drive offers parking.
Does 6291 Shields Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6291 Shields Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6291 Shields Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6291 Shields Drive has a pool.
Does 6291 Shields Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 6291 Shields Drive has accessible units.
Does 6291 Shields Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6291 Shields Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6291 Shields Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6291 Shields Drive has units with air conditioning.
