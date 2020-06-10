6291 Shields Drive

Amenities
Move Now!! Home Sweet Home! 3 Bedroom with Large Pool! - We are excited to announce our newest listing!!
This single level 3 bedroom/ 2 bath homes offers it all!! This home is perfect for comfort and entertaining.
+ Private, beautifully landscaped Backyard Retreat with in-ground sparkling pool and above ground spa!
+ Spacious Living Room with Gas Fireplace perfect for relaxing or entertaining!
+ A versatile Kitchen with Dual Convection Oven, Gas Counter top Range, Dishwasher, and plenty of Cabinetry.
+New Flooring throughout with fresh paint.
+ 2 large bedrooms with full length closets.
+ Comfortable Master Bedroom with 2 Large Closets and Private Bathroom.
+ Attached 2- Car Garage with Washer and Dryer hookups.
+ Plenty of additional interior storage.
The home is conveniently located off Edwards in a quiet residential neighborhood. The home is within walking distance to local parks and schools, the Meadowlark Golf Course and minutes to the Beach and Shopping.