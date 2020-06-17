6281 Reubens Drive

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/490359b00d ----
This stunning 6000 sq. ft. lot is a 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in a fantastic Huntington Beach neighborhood and has countless upgrades. The living space is all downstairs, and includes one bedroom and bath that\'s a perfect mother-in-law suite. The living room, dining room, and kitchen have beautiful, engineered hardwood flooring throughout. The gorgeous, remodeled kitchen includes all pictured appliances, attractive wood cabinetry, granite countertops, and a breakfast bar for additional seating and morning cups of coffee. Upstairs includes 3 good-sized bedrooms, hallway cabinetry for linens, and a completely remodeled bathroom from top to bottom. The two car garage features great shelving, tons of storage, a newer washer and dryer, and an extra refrigerator. The backyard is a great space to entertain and a gardener is included.
The rent will be $3395 until August 2019 and then will increase to $3595 for the remaining lease term. This is a 15 month lease.
Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds
Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum
Smoking: Non-smoking unit
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: Single Family Home
Year Built: 1964
Utilities Included: Gardener
Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Microwave, Washer, Dryer, Dishwasher, Extra Refrigerator in the Garage
Garage / Parking: Two Car Garage
Flooring: Engineered Hardwood Flooring, Tile
Yard: Front and Back
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate
APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
* Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
* Click Apply Now
* Complete the Online Application Form
* Pay the Application Fee
* Complete Pet Application (if applicable)
* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing
APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 15 month lease; the monthly rent will be $3395 until August 2019 and then will increase to $3595 for the remaining lease term.
Lease to Purchase Option: No
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
