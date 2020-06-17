All apartments in Huntington Beach
6281 Reubens Drive

6281 Reubens Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6281 Reubens Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/490359b00d ----
This stunning 6000 sq. ft. lot is a 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in a fantastic Huntington Beach neighborhood and has countless upgrades. The living space is all downstairs, and includes one bedroom and bath that\'s a perfect mother-in-law suite. The living room, dining room, and kitchen have beautiful, engineered hardwood flooring throughout. The gorgeous, remodeled kitchen includes all pictured appliances, attractive wood cabinetry, granite countertops, and a breakfast bar for additional seating and morning cups of coffee. Upstairs includes 3 good-sized bedrooms, hallway cabinetry for linens, and a completely remodeled bathroom from top to bottom. The two car garage features great shelving, tons of storage, a newer washer and dryer, and an extra refrigerator. The backyard is a great space to entertain and a gardener is included.

The rent will be $3395 until August 2019 and then will increase to $3595 for the remaining lease term. This is a 15 month lease.

Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds
Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum
Smoking: Non-smoking unit

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: Single Family Home
Year Built: 1964
Utilities Included: Gardener
Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Microwave, Washer, Dryer, Dishwasher, Extra Refrigerator in the Garage
Garage / Parking: Two Car Garage
Flooring: Engineered Hardwood Flooring, Tile
Yard: Front and Back
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate

APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
* Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
* Click Apply Now
* Complete the Online Application Form
* Pay the Application Fee
* Complete Pet Application (if applicable)
* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 15 month lease; the monthly rent will be $3395 until August 2019 and then will increase to $3595 for the remaining lease term.
Lease to Purchase Option: No

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Attached Two Car Garage
Central Heating
Front And Back Yards
Whole House Fan

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6281 Reubens Drive have any available units?
6281 Reubens Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 6281 Reubens Drive have?
Some of 6281 Reubens Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6281 Reubens Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6281 Reubens Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6281 Reubens Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6281 Reubens Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6281 Reubens Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6281 Reubens Drive does offer parking.
Does 6281 Reubens Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6281 Reubens Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6281 Reubens Drive have a pool?
No, 6281 Reubens Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6281 Reubens Drive have accessible units?
No, 6281 Reubens Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6281 Reubens Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6281 Reubens Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6281 Reubens Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6281 Reubens Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
