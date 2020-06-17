6281 Reubens Drive

Amenities

This stunning 6000 sq. ft. lot is a 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in a fantastic Huntington Beach neighborhood and has countless upgrades. The living space is all downstairs, and includes one bedroom and bath that\'s a perfect mother-in-law suite. The living room, dining room, and kitchen have beautiful, engineered hardwood flooring throughout. The gorgeous, remodeled kitchen includes all pictured appliances, attractive wood cabinetry, granite countertops, and a breakfast bar for additional seating and morning cups of coffee. Upstairs includes 3 good-sized bedrooms, hallway cabinetry for linens, and a completely remodeled bathroom from top to bottom. The two car garage features great shelving, tons of storage, a newer washer and dryer, and an extra refrigerator. The backyard is a great space to entertain and a gardener is included.



The rent will be $3395 until August 2019 and then will increase to $3595 for the remaining lease term. This is a 15 month lease.



Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds

Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum

Smoking: Non-smoking unit



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS

Property Type: Single Family Home

Year Built: 1964

Utilities Included: Gardener

Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Microwave, Washer, Dryer, Dishwasher, Extra Refrigerator in the Garage

Garage / Parking: Two Car Garage

Flooring: Engineered Hardwood Flooring, Tile

Yard: Front and Back

Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate



APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

* Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)

* Click Apply Now

* Complete the Online Application Form

* Pay the Application Fee

* Complete Pet Application (if applicable)

* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

Application Fee: $40

Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly

Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days

Co-Signers / Guarantors: No

Lease Length: 15 month lease; the monthly rent will be $3395 until August 2019 and then will increase to $3595 for the remaining lease term.

Lease to Purchase Option: No



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



