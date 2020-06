Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Fantastic single level family home located on a cul-de-sac in the very desirable Hope View tract. 3 good sized bedrooms and 1.75 bathrooms. Huge back yard with RV Parking on the side! Washer, dryer and refrigerator included. This one won't last! TENANT OCCUPIED. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS.



(RLNE5522054)