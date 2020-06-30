All apartments in Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach, CA
6242 Warner Ave
Last updated February 2 2020 at 9:44 AM

6242 Warner Ave

6242 Warner Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6242 Warner Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
WOULD YOU LIKE MOVE-IN CASH?! OR WOULD YOU LIKE FREE APPLIANCES?! - YOUR CHOICE!
MINUTES FROM BEACH!

STILL AVAILABLE AS OF JANUARY 25!

680 sq ft 1 bed 1 bath upstairs apartment Balcony with 2 entries (1 from bedroom and 1 from living room), balcony storage closet with washer/dryer hookup, gorgeous large-size vanity area with soft LED lighting. Large, vaulted walk-in closet with plenty of shelving, galley-style kitchen complete with additional cabinet areas great for storage; mirrored dining area and nice-sized apartment entrance area. Bedroom is large (easily accommodates a king-sized bed with additional room left over. Tiled bathroom with new toilet. Apartment comes with locking screen door (great for cross-breeze) on all the cool summer days. Apartment also comes with a/c and heat unit!

VIEWS! East-facing balcony, perfect for star-gazers and beautiful sunrises and moonrises which can be seen from the balcony and kitchen window. ALL ATTACHED PICTURES OF VIEW WERE TAKEN FROM BALCONY! Deck has clear, tinted roof paneling that staves off excess heat and UV rays. Balcony runs most of length of apartment and is great for hosting friends and family. On the balcony there is a serving bar attached to the kitchen window, and kitchen window is a pass-through window. Great for morning breakfast or evening dining. Guests can be served directly from kitchen without having to walk food and drink though the apartment!

THIS APARTMENT IS A TRUE GEM AND WILL BE MISSED.
FINALLY MOVING INTO DREAM HOME AND LOOKING TO ASSIST APARTMENT LEASING OFFICE WITH REPLACING MY TENANCY AS I AM LEAVING MY LEASE EARLY. THIS WILL NOT BE A SUBLET. NEW TENANT WILL NEED UNDERTAKE THEIR OWN LEASE. HOWEVER, I AM WILLING TO MAKE IT WORTH YOUR WHILE IF YOU DECIDE TO MOVE INTO THIS GEM!: MY REFRIDGERATOR AND WASHER/DRYER I AM WILLING TO GIVE FOR FREE AS A MOVE-IN DAY GIFT
OR
IF YOUD RATHER, SOME MOVE-IN DAY CA$H
IF YOU SO DECIDE TO MOVE IN TO THIS UNIT!

Available by February 5, maybe a little earlier.

NEAR 405 AND 22FWYS. MINUTES FROM BEACH. FITNESS CENTER, BBQ GRILLING AREAS, SWIMMING POOL AND SPA, BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPED COURTYARDS, CONTROLLED-ACCESS COMMUNITY, CLOSE TO SHOPPING

************************
Some things to keep in mind:

-Application fee: $35
-Holding Deposit: $250
-Apartment Deposit for move-in: 50% of the rent (the $250 holding deposit is included in this total)
-Parking: The unit overlooks a cul-de-sac so there is plenty of FREE STREET PARKING.
Non-reserved parking in the complex is FREE on a first come/first served basis.
Optional parking: For a dedicated, covered parking space in the complex it is $25 a month (IF you need more than one parking space, it is $50 for the additional parking space and each person getting a reserved parking space must be named on the lease). You can choose to pay for parking or do free parking option.
-PETS: PETS ARE ALLOWED. There is a 1 dog maximum. Cats are allowed. Pet Deposit is $500 if you have a pet. And rent will be $50 extra a month if you have a pet. If you have no pets then you do not have to pay this.
-Utilities: Water and Trash is $30-38 a month total based on average usage

TO QUALIFY: Resident must make at least 2x the rent and must provide proof of income on application (in the form of a month of pay stubs, or provide vouchers; if you are self-employed, you can provide an IRS 1099 tax form, bank statements, and written proof of employment).
Application and all payment of monies will be handled thru the Leasing Office.

**PLEASE READ REQUIREMENTS ON THE LAST PICTURE SLIDE. SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY. PLEASE ENSURE YOU CAN MEET QUALIFICATIONS FOR APPLICATION APPROVAL BEFORE REQUESTING TO TOUR**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6242 Warner Ave have any available units?
6242 Warner Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 6242 Warner Ave have?
Some of 6242 Warner Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6242 Warner Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6242 Warner Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6242 Warner Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6242 Warner Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 6242 Warner Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6242 Warner Ave offers parking.
Does 6242 Warner Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6242 Warner Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6242 Warner Ave have a pool?
Yes, 6242 Warner Ave has a pool.
Does 6242 Warner Ave have accessible units?
No, 6242 Warner Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6242 Warner Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6242 Warner Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6242 Warner Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6242 Warner Ave has units with air conditioning.

