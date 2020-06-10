614 10th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub

Completely rebuilt beach bungalow with modern and custom features that you will fall in love with! Front porch with tropical landscaping and double doors leading to living room. Living room with gas fireplace opens to the custom kitchen, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. High ceilings and wood flooring throughout. Large bathroom with soaking tub and spa like shower, double vanity. Second bedroom leading to private backyard. Back private patio comes with gas fireplace and BBQ. One half of two car garage for vehicle or surfboard/bike storage. Washer/dryer for your exclusive use. This is a one of kind custom beach home, completely redone, including Barn Doors, custom lighting, doors and windows. Great parking in your garage or on the street. Only blocks to restaurants and shopping. Best of all: Only 5 blocks to the beach or 7 minute walk! Make this your spot to stay or vacation in Surf City USA.