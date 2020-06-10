All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

614 10th Street

614 10th Street · (714) 960-4441
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

614 10th Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Downtown Huntington Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1003 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
hot tub
Completely rebuilt beach bungalow with modern and custom features that you will fall in love with! Front porch with tropical landscaping and double doors leading to living room. Living room with gas fireplace opens to the custom kitchen, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. High ceilings and wood flooring throughout. Large bathroom with soaking tub and spa like shower, double vanity. Second bedroom leading to private backyard. Back private patio comes with gas fireplace and BBQ. One half of two car garage for vehicle or surfboard/bike storage. Washer/dryer for your exclusive use. This is a one of kind custom beach home, completely redone, including Barn Doors, custom lighting, doors and windows. Great parking in your garage or on the street. Only blocks to restaurants and shopping. Best of all: Only 5 blocks to the beach or 7 minute walk! Make this your spot to stay or vacation in Surf City USA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 614 10th Street have any available units?
614 10th Street has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 614 10th Street have?
Some of 614 10th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 614 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
614 10th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 614 10th Street pet-friendly?
No, 614 10th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 614 10th Street offer parking?
Yes, 614 10th Street does offer parking.
Does 614 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 614 10th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 614 10th Street have a pool?
No, 614 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 614 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 614 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 614 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 614 10th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 614 10th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 614 10th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
